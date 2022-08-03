Read on www.herrimanjournal.com
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
MedicalXpress
Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin
People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
MedicalXpress
The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language
Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
verywellhealth.com
Facial Paralysis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Facial paralysis is difficulty moving part of the face, and it can be a serious symptom. Usually, facial paralysis affects one side of the face. It may affect the whole side or only the upper or lower part of the face. It rarely affects both sides. Symptoms include slurred speech,...
Learning French, volunteering and gardening in middle-age: The lifestyle hacks that could help 'ward off dementia', according to science
Learning a new language, volunteering and gardening in middle-age are among the activities that could protect against dementia, a study claimed today. Brighton and Sussex Medical School researchers said an 'intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle' may keep the memory-robbing condition at bay. The study tracked nearly 1,200 Brits over...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Living With Intent: A Speech Therapist Explains the Parkinson Voice Project Strategy
I recently had a FaceTime conversation with Brittany Dunnum, a speech therapist in Lewiston, Idaho, who works with Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients and utilizes methods developed by the nonprofit Parkinson Voice Project. I met her in Washington, D.C., at the 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum sponsored by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
MedicalXpress
Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists
Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
Cognitive rehab may help older adults clear COVID-related brain fog
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Eight months after falling ill with COVID-19, the 73-year-old woman couldn't remember what her husband had told her a few hours before. She would forget to remove laundry from the dryer at the end of the cycle. She would turn on the tap at a sink and walk away.
psychologytoday.com
'Autistic Person' or 'Person With Autism'?
Parents are often introduced to autism and its language from the vantage point of the medical model. Parents' relationship with autism and their use of language involves an experiential process. Family members, friends, and professionals have various meanings attached to autism that influence their language. As a neurotypical mother, my...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Finds That Acupuncture May Help Ward Off Diabetes
A new study from has found that acupuncture therapy may be a useful tool in people with prediabetes. Acupuncture has been used for thousands of years to treat a variety of illnesses — and now it could also help fight one of the 21st century’s biggest health challenges.
Channel 3000
Rapid Olfactory Decline May Predict Later Cognitive Impairment in Seniors
THURSDAY, Aug. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Rapid olfactory decline during normal cognition may be a simple biomarker for early Alzheimer disease in older adults, according to a study published online July 28 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Rachel R. Pacyna, from the Pritzker School of Medicine at the...
familyeducation.com
Postpartum Depression - 8 Years and Counting
Postpartum depression is a type of depression a new parent experiences after the birth of their child. It can strike anytime within the first year after giving birth, but it is most likely to occur by week three post-delivery. There has long been a stigma related to depression, particularly postpartum...
MedicalXpress
Most adults with autism can recognise facial emotions almost as well as those without the condition
Difficulties with social communication and interaction are considered core features of autism. There is a common perception autistic people are poor at recognizing others' emotions and have little insight into how effectively they do so. We are used to seeing these challenges portrayed in popular culture, such as television shows...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Misophonia? What to Look for in a Therapist
Therapists across disciplines may help you learn coping skills for misophonia. Be a consumer of information and know what qualities to look for in a misophonia therapist. It is not always easy to discern which type of therapist, or which individual practitioner, is right for you. Although we have come a long way. we are still in the black hole of misophonia. Currently, misophonia is known as a disorder that crosses the boundaries of disciplines. How do you know what information to believe? How do you know who to trust?
studyfinds.org
New treatment retrains the brain to successfully deal with chronic back pain
KENSINGTON, Australia — Scientists in Australia have developed the first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the brain and back communicate with each other. The 12-week course, which focuses on the patient’s nervous system and pain manipulation rather than using painkillers, leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment. Researchers say the system, called sensorimotor retraining, changes how people think about their body in pain, how they process sensations from their back, and how they move their back as they go about daily lives.
MedicalXpress
Children's headaches and mental health worsened during pandemic
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many pediatric patients who suffer from headaches have experienced more frequent headaches and worsening anxiety and mood, and a new study finds links to stress, decreased physical activity and increased screen time. The findings, published in the Journal of Child Neurology, showed that...
MedicalXpress
Study: Education, job, and social life may help protect brain from cognitive decline
Why do some people with amyloid plaques in their brains associated with Alzheimer's disease show no signs of the disease, while others with the same amount of plaque have clear memory and thinking problems? Researchers looked at genetic and life course factors that may help create a "cognitive reserve" that provides a buffer against the disease in a study published in the August 3, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
Naturopathic Doctor Natasha Vani On Managing Chronic Disease With Habits And Smartphones – Exclusive Interview
Dr. Natasha Vani has taken her natural calling and adapted it to modern times. She told Health Digest how Newtopia's app helps naturally manage your health.
