The Entrepreneurial Spirit

This week, I want to provide an update on the adolescent crisis unit in McAlester that I've been working on with a state agency for some time. The Oklahoma Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has a rule that went into effect in 2017 which has unfortunately been restricting what we can do in the state to address mental health. This rule stipulates that there can only be one crisis unit in each region of Oklahoma. After learning this, I checked and discovered that our area in southeast Oklahoma did not have even one adolescent crisis unit.

MCALESTER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO