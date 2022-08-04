Read on comicbook.com
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
WWE 2K23 Officially Confirmed
WWE 2K22 is officially in the books, and it was a successful return to form for Take-Two Interactive and WWE in both critical reception and financial gain. The buzz around the game has remained strong since the game's initial release and the release of five DLC packs, but now it seems fans have their first official confirmation of the next game in the series. Take-Two Interactive released their quarterly earnings report yesterday for the First Quarter of 2023, and among the games in the future releases lineup was WWE 2K23, the first official mention of the next 2K game and the next game in their partnership with WWE, You can check out the full lineup of its 2023 games below.
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
Echo Set Photos Tease Kingpin's Fan-Favorite Look
While Marvel Studios has already confirmed the return of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again in 2024, the long-time Marvel villain will return to your screen much sooner than that. Tuesday, photos from the set of Echo showed D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is his traditional comic-accurate suit. This time around,...
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Today's Wordle #415 Is Perfectly Average
Players shouldn't have too many issues solving today's Wordle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
New PS4 RPG Shutting Down Only Two Months After Release
A new RPG that was released only two months ago on PlayStation 4 is already shutting down. On a long enough timeline, most games that release on PlayStation consoles and contain an online component end up shuttering at some point. However, most of these shutdowns tends to happen a very, very long time after launch. In the case of this PS4 title, though, the developers have merely decided to pull the plug after running into a litany of issues.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Now Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is, as of today, officially available on physical home media. The video game adaptation sequel previously released digitally as well as through Paramount+ for streaming, but the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release was set for, well, today. The home video release includes roughly an hour of bonus features, including but not limited to the exclusive animated short called "Sonic Drone Home" featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles dealing with a junkyard drone.
PREY Star Dane DiLiegro Discusses Working on Recent Marvel and Lucasfilm Projects
Since debuting on Hulu last week, PREY has commanded headlines across the entertainment industry. The fifth installment in the Predator franchise is the #1 premiere on Hulu, which includes all film and television series debuts. PREY's success goes international as well, as it is the most-watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America. Much of that success is attributed to star Dane DiLiegro, who brings this iteration of the Predator to life.
Pokemon Up Your Place With This Homewares Sale
Live like a Pokemon trainer with a housewares sale at GameStop that's offering 25% off a wide range of fun Pokemon-themed items that include the legendary Snorlax bean bag chair, mugs, waffle makers, coffee makers, bookends, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, and we've picked out some highlights from the sale below.
Tower of God Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2
Tower of God has been out of sight for some time now, but the anime was not going to keep fans hanging forever. After season one wrapped in June 2020, all eyes were on its future, but no word was ever given on the topic. That changed this month when Webtoon and Crunchyroll confirmed season two was in the works, and now the series creator is opening up about the big project.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Opening Features a Very Clever Cameo
It has been a long wait, but Mob Psycho 100 fans will get a sweet update from the anime starting this fall. Once October rolls in, the series will return for season three, and all eyes are on the big comeback. To hold fans over, the team at Studio Bones did just release the opening for season three as a little gift, and it turns out the theme includes a little cameo that fans will love.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"
In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Gotham Knights Teases Red Hood Trailer
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has teased that a new gameplay trailer featuring Red Hood will release tomorrow, August 10th, at 9AM ET/6AM PT. While the developer didn't explicitly say it in so many words, it did tease something "Red" for tomorrow at that time in the same manner that previous gameplay trailers have been teased.
Netflix Cancels Q-Force After Only One Season
Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.
