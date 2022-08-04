WWE 2K22 is officially in the books, and it was a successful return to form for Take-Two Interactive and WWE in both critical reception and financial gain. The buzz around the game has remained strong since the game's initial release and the release of five DLC packs, but now it seems fans have their first official confirmation of the next game in the series. Take-Two Interactive released their quarterly earnings report yesterday for the First Quarter of 2023, and among the games in the future releases lineup was WWE 2K23, the first official mention of the next 2K game and the next game in their partnership with WWE, You can check out the full lineup of its 2023 games below.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO