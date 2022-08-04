Read on www.mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization
Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds
Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer. A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the...
kttn.com
Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
933kwto.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Portions of Southwest Missouri
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of Highway 65 in the Ozarks throught Thursday night. The report says the watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of Camden, Ozark, Pulaski and Webster counties, among others. A flood watch has also...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results from the sheep and goat show competition
Results have been released from the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 5th. In the Sheep Show, the champion ram was shown by Ayra Meeker of Trenton. The champion ewe was shown by Gracelynn Barnett of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Glenna Barnett of Chillicothe. Lucas Lauhoff of Chillicothe showed the champion market, and Gage Seals of Purdin had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, intermediate showmanship went to Glenna Barnett, and junior showmanship went to Lucas Lauhoff. There were nine pee wee exhibitors in the Sheep Show.
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
The historic Meier General Store in St. Charles County, Missouri was family owned for three generations
The Meier General Store.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic general store located in New Melle, Missouri in St. Charles County. It's called the Meier General Store and later known as Butler Bros. Grocer Co. which is voluntarily dissolved.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Missouri 2022
Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors. Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a...
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
