Results have been released from the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 5th. In the Sheep Show, the champion ram was shown by Ayra Meeker of Trenton. The champion ewe was shown by Gracelynn Barnett of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Glenna Barnett of Chillicothe. Lucas Lauhoff of Chillicothe showed the champion market, and Gage Seals of Purdin had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, intermediate showmanship went to Glenna Barnett, and junior showmanship went to Lucas Lauhoff. There were nine pee wee exhibitors in the Sheep Show.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO