Missouri State

mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Rain And Drought

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
CJ Coombs

The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization

Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
kmmo.com

ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
kttn.com

Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
933kwto.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Portions of Southwest Missouri

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of Highway 65 in the Ozarks throught Thursday night. The report says the watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of Camden, Ozark, Pulaski and Webster counties, among others. A flood watch has also...
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results from the sheep and goat show competition

Results have been released from the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 5th. In the Sheep Show, the champion ram was shown by Ayra Meeker of Trenton. The champion ewe was shown by Gracelynn Barnett of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Glenna Barnett of Chillicothe. Lucas Lauhoff of Chillicothe showed the champion market, and Gage Seals of Purdin had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, intermediate showmanship went to Glenna Barnett, and junior showmanship went to Lucas Lauhoff. There were nine pee wee exhibitors in the Sheep Show.
houstonherald.com

Two die in south-central Missouri accidents

Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
mymoinfo.com

Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident

(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Missouri 2022

Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors. Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a...
