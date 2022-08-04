Read on www.siliconvalley.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow.
channele2e.com
RingCentral Layoffs: Targeted Staff Cuts at UCaaS Cloud Service Provider
RingCentral is cutting about 50 employees from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a local media report. The cuts are scheduled for sometime in September 2022, but RingCentral will continue to have a team of about 700 people in the Bay Area, and the cloud communications provider plans to make hires in growth areas of the business, the report said.
calmatters.network
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
Downtown San Jose coffee shop workers start to unionize
Changes are brewing at a downtown San Jose coffee shop as workers form a union—with the owners’ blessing. Employees at Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop that opened in the SoFA district during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced plans to unionize Thursday during the cafe’s weekly open mic event to more than 100 people. Workers told San José Spotlight that all employees—more than two dozen—have signed union authorization cards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station
VTA is on a mission to dig itself out of the red by building thousands of new homes in Santa Clara County. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will consider approving hundreds of residences near the Blossom Hill light rail station. The project is part of VTA’s long-term plan to develop its land along... The post San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
sfrichmondreview.com
Real Estate Developer Submits Plans to Modernize Stonestown Galleria
Plans to surround the Stonestown Galleria with almost 3,000 units of housing are progressing, as real estate developers work to modernize the shopping mall concept. According to documents filed with the San Francisco Planning Department, Brookfield Properties says the company “seeks to evolve Stonestown’s presence as a neighborhood institution by enhancing the quality of life for the existing neighborhood and the new Stonestown community.
KEYT
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California. The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
IN THIS ARTICLE
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
themreport.com
Housing Trends: Millennials and Migration
Nearly 72 million people living and working in the U.S. today are part of what’s commonly referred to as the Millennial generation, which currently represents the most significant cohort of the country’s demographics. Additionally, given their outsized role within the nation’s economy and influence on everything from culture to the social and political spheres, CommercialCafe has made an effort to track their movements and preferences throughout the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen
The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up. Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times. “I think it's just because we...
kalw.org
Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
EDD puts wrong name on Bay Area man's unemployment claim
"Honestly, I was scared because, you know, the first thing that came to my mind was, did I just get my identity stolen?" Ma said when he saw another person's name on his unemployment benefits account.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Plans To Invest in ‘Social Housing.’ What Exactly Is That?
Late last month, as part of budget negotiations, Mayor London Breed agreed to spend $112 million on affordable housing, calling to use money from debt financing to pay for new housing projects and fund repairs to existing buildings. It was part of a late-night budget deal that preserved most of...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
Comments / 0