San Jose, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

channele2e.com

RingCentral Layoffs: Targeted Staff Cuts at UCaaS Cloud Service Provider

RingCentral is cutting about 50 employees from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a local media report. The cuts are scheduled for sometime in September 2022, but RingCentral will continue to have a team of about 700 people in the Bay Area, and the cloud communications provider plans to make hires in growth areas of the business, the report said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries

A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose coffee shop workers start to unionize

Changes are brewing at a downtown San Jose coffee shop as workers form a union—with the owners’ blessing. Employees at Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop that opened in the SoFA district during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced plans to unionize Thursday during the cafe’s weekly open mic event to more than 100 people. Workers told San José Spotlight that all employees—more than two dozen—have signed union authorization cards.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station

VTA is on a mission to dig itself out of the red by building thousands of new homes in Santa Clara County. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will consider approving hundreds of residences near the Blossom Hill light rail station. The project is part of VTA’s long-term plan to develop its land along... The post San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate Developer Submits Plans to Modernize Stonestown Galleria

Plans to surround the Stonestown Galleria with almost 3,000 units of housing are progressing, as real estate developers work to modernize the shopping mall concept. According to documents filed with the San Francisco Planning Department, Brookfield Properties says the company “seeks to evolve Stonestown’s presence as a neighborhood institution by enhancing the quality of life for the existing neighborhood and the new Stonestown community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California. The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
CALIFORNIA STATE
themreport.com

Housing Trends: Millennials and Migration

Nearly 72 million people living and working in the U.S. today are part of what’s commonly referred to as the Millennial generation, which currently represents the most significant cohort of the country’s demographics. Additionally, given their outsized role within the nation’s economy and influence on everything from culture to the social and political spheres, CommercialCafe has made an effort to track their movements and preferences throughout the years.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen

The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up. Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times. “I think it's just because we...
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant

The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
SAN JOSE, CA

