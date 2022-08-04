Get Your Laughs On At The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival In Western New York

Read on 961theeagle.com
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
Photographer Captures Dazzling Photo of Milky Way Over the Adirondacks
A photographer traded the stars of Broadway for the ones above the Adirondacks and the picture is stunning. Steve Schaum was born and raised in the Bronx. He now lives in Yonkers but likes to visit the Adirondacks as much as he can. On one of his trips to Tupper Lake, Schaum captured the Milky Way in a magnificent viral photo.
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
One Of New York State’s Best-Selling Wines Has Entered The Hard Seltzer Game
New York State's Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards is usually known for their Red Cat wine and more. Now they will be known as a brand to drink some amazing hard seltzers from. Hazlitt has announced that they are releasing four new wine seltzers. Those seltzers are the following flavors: Red Cat Splash, White Cat Splash, Pink Cat Splash, and Red Cat Dark Splash.
Imagine Getting Paid To Watch These Cute Little Birds In NYS?
This has to be the coolest job you can get as an animal lover in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a prouder supporter of the Monitoring Avian Productivity & Survivorship (MAPS) program. They make their contribution every year by helping tag hundreds of birds, in order to help better monitor and protect birds in their habitat.
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
National Pickleball Day: How To Play & Where To Play in Central New York
"This is called the 'kitchen' - you're not supposed to be in the kitchen. If you go in there and stay in there, it's a fault." That's what my friend said when we were being taught the rules of Pickleball. What is Pickleball you might be wondering? No - it's...
Is This The Tiniest Home For Sale in New York State?
Tiny home takeover. There's new shows on HGTV dedicated to them, you often times see people showing off their own tiny home when you're scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, the less is more mindset is quickly taking over. What's the deal? What's the hype?. According to the website TheTinyLife, Tiny...
Five Best Photos From the New York States Park Photo Contest So Far
The New York State Parks Photo Contest is about halfway through its 2022 contest season, so that seems like a good time to share some of the best photos submitted so far and remind people that they still have time to get involved in the contest themselves. As previously reported,...
Hurry Now! Flash Sale Happening For The Great New York State Fair
If you want to take part in this amazing deal with the New York State Fair this year, you have a limited time to do it. The Great New York State Fair is teaming up with Wade Shows, their Midway partner, to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4th from 4:00am until 11:59pm. Fairgoers have the chance to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for only $20 each.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY
People have tried to have the craziest pets, but this one might be the weirdest we've seen so far. NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently called to a home in Nassau County after getting reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone's property. The caller told officers they didn't think the bird had enough room to move around, or even enough food and water in its cage.
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
