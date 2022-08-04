Thursday Thought: Eduardo Escobar should abandon switch-hitting

Read on risingapple.com
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
Expect these three Red Sox players to be gone from the roster by September 1. At the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox bought, they sold, and they stuck with what they had. It was a platter of everything possible. Actually alive in the American League Wild Card race, it’s very unlikely they will pull off a miraculous late-season run.
MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
3 takeaways from the Mets' series win over the Braves
The New York Mets made a deafening statement this week as they took four out of five games from their archrival Atlanta Braves, while expanding their lead in the division to a commanding six and a half games with a playoff atmosphere in effect alongside the heat and humidity in Flushing.
Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcast booth at end of season
"Eck" told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he and his wife, Jennifer, will be moving back to his native California to spend more time with his two grandchildren. The 67-year-old crafted a 24-year, Hall-of-Fame career from 1975 to 1998, spending the first half of his MLB days as a starter before becoming one of the most dominant closers in league history.
