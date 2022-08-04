Read on www.wevv.com
wevv.com
Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County
Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
WBKO
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods remains closed due to storm damage
After strong winds and heavy rainfall late last week, staff and volunteers at Wesselman Woods continue to clean up debris left behind. The nature park's staff reported Friday that they will remain closed for the time being. Volunteers and staff members have spent most of the week working on some...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
WBKO
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Taylor at 8:35 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022, charging him with first degree burglary of a home on Deerlick Road in Lewisburg on August 1, 2022. Taylor is also charged with 4th degree assault and criminal mischief. He’s...
wevv.com
Child dies after being hit by oncoming traffic in Warrick County
Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us a 4-year-old child died after being hit on State Road 66 near Outer Lincoln Road. We're told the incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning...
911 call released in deadly Jefferson Avenue shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 2 Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch has released the following 911 call from the Jefferson Avenue shooting. Dispatch says two other calls are available, but have not […]
104.1 WIKY
Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting
The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday...
wevv.com
Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting. The...
Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree Combo Store Opening in Hancock County, Kentucky
As Lewisport continues to show substantial growth, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in the community. It seems everywhere we turn lately dollar-store chains are popping up. They're making their way into just about every...
wevv.com
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says nearly 2,000 customers have been approved for the Bill Relief Program that launched in July, and that applications are still open. Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says nearly 2,000 customers have...
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
14news.com
DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area. They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to Interstate I-165. According to a press release, while deputies were heading...
wamwamfm.com
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
