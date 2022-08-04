ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County

Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKO

Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

Wesselman Woods remains closed due to storm damage

After strong winds and heavy rainfall late last week, staff and volunteers at Wesselman Woods continue to clean up debris left behind. The nature park's staff reported Friday that they will remain closed for the time being. Volunteers and staff members have spent most of the week working on some...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Ohio County, KY
Government
County
Ohio County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio County Dispatch
WEHT/WTVW

911 call released in deadly Jefferson Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 2 Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch has released the following 911 call from the Jefferson Avenue shooting. Dispatch says two other calls are available, but have not […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting

The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wevv.com

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge

As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy