KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull, shepherd mix. Staff says she is very smart and has some basic training, like sit and heel. Isabella loves other dogs. She is ready to be a part of your family! She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months. Staff says she is goofy and loving. She is great with people and other...
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
CASA of the South Plains in need of 30 volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA of the South Plains, a non-profit that helps children in the foster care system, is in need of 30 additional volunteers to serve as child advocates for children in foster care. According to CASA of the South Plains, the summer months see a decrease in...
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
Texas Tech Day of Giving
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With the theme “rally together” and driven by social media, Texas Tech Day of Giving hopes to inspire generosity in Red Raiders and their friends and fans. Support Any Area of Campus. Texas Tech’s academic colleges as well as other areas of the...
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Slaton is considering entering an agreement with Lubbock County for dispatch services, something city officials say would save money, but residents have some concerns. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Slaton is the last municipality in Lubbock County to use its own dispatch services. If the City enters the agreement, 911 calls from Slaton would go to the Lubbock County dispatch center, but Slaton officers would still respond to scenes.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards
NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards are looking to build off an 8-4 District Title and playoff win season. Jon Ward is excited to see what the Leopards can do. New Home is experiencing growth as more are more are making their new home in New Home.
No rain yet? Hold on...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many locations in the KCBD area have received rainfall over the past 24 to 36 hours. Many locations have not. However, many areas will receive rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours. You’ll find rainfall totals at the bottom of this post. While morning...
Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex. Details here: 3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting. FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate.
Hit and miss storms and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers, off and on, will be scattered over the KCBD viewing area the next several days and nights. Many spots will receive rain. A few, downpours. A few, may miss out. The above may sound familiar. On a daily basis, the forecast is not...
One injured in motorcycle crash near Slaton
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Southeast of Slaton on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 3600 and East Hwy. 84 around 10:45 a.m. DPS officials say the driver is in serious condition. There is no...
82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale Center Owls move down to Class 2AD2 this season. Owls Coach Jeff Smith says that brings a lot of excitement facing new teams in District. The Owls hope to put in the work to make the postseason.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired in the area of East 42nd Street...
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been officially charged with the murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril after a hit-and-run crash on July 8, 2022. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was arrested on July 10, 2022, near 52nd and University Ave. Police reports say Rodriguez drove to Lluvia’s Imports near 35th...
