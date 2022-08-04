Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival is returning to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The all-day party draws up to 40,000 people to 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street.
As one of Philly’s most popular street festivals, it offers something for everyone. This year there will be local vendors, 15 beer and cocktail gardens, more than 20 of the Philadelphia region’s food trucks and two live music stages.
The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Drag queen Brittany Lynn is bringing drag mainstream, and erasing stigma around it one show at a time. She also helms Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time program, which sees her reading to children at area schools and libraries.
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town.
Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority.
About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment.
The...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. A 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh on North 6th and Bristol Streets.
Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital.
No word yet on any suspects.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people.
“All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.”
Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend.
“You couldn’t...
Divine Lorraine is now a Mint House hotel, as tenants scramble. Mint House announced it has officially taken over North Broad's historic Divine Lorraine,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was hit by a car. It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 3500 block of North 22nd Street in the city’s Tioga section.
The officer is in stable condition and only suffered minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94.
“The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport.
The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company.
Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October.
American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns.
The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s.
With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well.
The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days.
The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area.
The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday.
This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell CBS3 three women shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section early Sunday morning were targeted over the creation of an Instagram post. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m.
Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot nine times. She was hit three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand.
A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks.
All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews were called to an early morning house fire in West Philly. The call came a little before 12:30 Sunday morning, on the 100 block of North 59th Street. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 20 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A long-awaited sense of closure took place more than three decades after one of the darkest moments in Philadelphia history. The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE communual compound in 1985 have finally been cremated at a cemetery. It comes after a...
Recently, we launched a contest to ask YOU why you love the Wilmington Riverfront, and you certainly delivered!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft.
Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday.
“We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said.
The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company.
“It was the biggest payment we had...
