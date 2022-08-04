Discontinued Choco Taco Could Potentially Return In The Future, Klondike Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A beloved frozen Philly favorite could be making a comeback. CBS3 reported last week that Klondike announced it is discontinuing the Choco Taco.

The frozen treat was created in Philadelphia almost 40 years ago. Klondike responded to the uproar via Twitter.

The company says it had listened to the fans and that it hopes to bring the fan-favorite back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.

CBS3 will keep you posted.