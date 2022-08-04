ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discontinued Choco Taco Could Potentially Return In The Future, Klondike Says

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A beloved frozen Philly favorite could be making a comeback. CBS3 reported last week that Klondike announced it is discontinuing the Choco Taco.

The frozen treat was created in Philadelphia almost 40 years ago. Klondike responded to the uproar via Twitter.

The company says it had listened to the fans and that it hopes to bring the fan-favorite back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.

CBS3 will keep you posted.

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
3 Women Shot In Brewerytown Were Targeted Due To Instagram Post: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell CBS3 three women shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section early Sunday morning were targeted over the creation of an Instagram post. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot nine times. She was hit three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand. A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks. All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
2nd Street Festival Bringing Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival is returning to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The all-day party draws up to 40,000 people to 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street. As one of Philly’s most popular street festivals, it offers something for everyone. This year there will be local vendors, 15 beer and cocktail gardens, more than 20 of the Philadelphia region’s food trucks and two live music stages. The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage

GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
How To Watch Friday’s Phillies-Nationals Game On Apple TV+

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are red hot. The team has won seven of their last eight games, but if you’re looking to find the game Friday night on cable TV, you’ll be out of luck. The Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals will air on Apple TV+. But there is good news — you don’t need a subscription to watch. To watch Friday’s game, all you have to do is create an Apple TV account and either download the app on any supported devices — iPhones, iPad, Apple computers, smart TVs, gaming consoles and some cable set-top boxes — or watch on its website. For further instructions on how to watch on Apple TV, Apple has this step-by-step guide. The Phillies have two more games scheduled for “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ — Aug. 12 against the New York Mets and Sept. 2 against the San Francisco Giants. Saturday’s game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
Philadelphia Weather: Week Starts With Muggy Conditions Before Cold Front Arrives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well. The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days. The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area. The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday. This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
