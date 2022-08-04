Paul Pelosi could have taken a ride-share app home for $60, his DUI charge has already cost him over $5G

DUI attorney in Napa County Ryan Wilber weighed in on Paul Pelosi's arraignment following his involvement in a crash on "Jesse Watters Primetime." RYAN WILBER: I have personally handled many cases where there is an allegation of injury, and almost the knee-jerk reaction when prosecutors get that information across their desk is that it's a felony, and maybe they'll reduce it later. But it almost always, almost always, starts off as a felony. And my understanding of the injuries in this case, it was shocking to me to see that it was not filed as a felony right away.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO