Paul Pelosi could have taken a ride-share app home for $60, his DUI charge has already cost him over $5G

But taking a ride share app isnt as impressive to the mysterious hot 24 yr old he was riding around with labeled as a ( witness) that disappeared from the scene. Like the guy who ran into him that has injuries labeled ( john doe) to shelter identities & secret settlements🤔😳😜👌
$5,000 is couch change for him. It's already down to a misdemeanor charge he will more than likely walk with little or nothing against him.
I received 9000 dollar fine 36 weeks of drunk driving classes at 65 dollars a week and lost my license until my classes were finished, I blew a point 0.8 it ruined my life couldn't get to work, couldn't make money,and he caused a accident with injuries, bet he gets no penalties at all.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Related
Paul Pelosi's blood alcohol content likely much higher at time of crash: experts
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
EXCLUSIVE: Woman's vehicle stolen from Concord car wash after employee gives keys to wrong person
North Bay DUI suspect allegedly hits 4 cars before arrest
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Paul Pelosi being arraigned on a pair of misdemeanor charges and not a felony is 'shocking': DUI attorney
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco
RELATED PEOPLE
California police officer shows off dance moves with 8-year-old performer
Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
Public Defender: DA’s lock-‘em-up drug policies don’t work
Pilot Program to address homelessness at Millbrae BART shows early signs of success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill
Shot Fired, Witness Pistol Whipped During Danville Armed Robbery at Shopping Center
Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles
San Francisco Plans To Invest in ‘Social Housing.’ What Exactly Is That?
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 26