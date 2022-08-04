ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, CA

Paul Pelosi could have taken a ride-share app home for $60, his DUI charge has already cost him over $5G

By Michael Ruiz
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

But taking a ride share app isnt as impressive to the mysterious hot 24 yr old he was riding around with labeled as a ( witness) that disappeared from the scene. Like the guy who ran into him that has injuries labeled ( john doe) to shelter identities & secret settlements🤔😳😜👌

Robert
3d ago

$5,000 is couch change for him. It's already down to a misdemeanor charge he will more than likely walk with little or nothing against him.

Roscoe Charles
3d ago

I received 9000 dollar fine 36 weeks of drunk driving classes at 65 dollars a week and lost my license until my classes were finished, I blew a point 0.8 it ruined my life couldn't get to work, couldn't make money,and he caused a accident with injuries, bet he gets no penalties at all.

NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fox News

Paul Pelosi being arraigned on a pair of misdemeanor charges and not a felony is 'shocking': DUI attorney

DUI attorney in Napa County Ryan Wilber weighed in on Paul Pelosi's arraignment following his involvement in a crash on "Jesse Watters Primetime." RYAN WILBER: I have personally handled many cases where there is an allegation of injury, and almost the knee-jerk reaction when prosecutors get that information across their desk is that it's a felony, and maybe they'll reduce it later. But it almost always, almost always, starts off as a felony. And my understanding of the injuries in this case, it was shocking to me to see that it was not filed as a felony right away.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
CALISTOGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Alexander Vinnik, the alleged operator of an illicit cryptocurrency exchange used to launder billions of dollars, has been extradited from Greece to San Francisco to stand trial on federal charges.Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, arrived in San Francisco on Thursday.    "After more than five years of litigation, Russian national Alexander Vinnik was extradited to the United States yesterday to be held accountable for operating BTC-e, a criminal cryptocurrency exchange, which laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Vinnik, 42, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
HOPLAND, CA
NBC News

11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
Daily Californian

Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus

Two UC Berkeley students were robbed late Friday night at the area where Tolman Hall formerly was near the northwest corner of campus. According to a campus WarnMe alert sent at 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning, the two victims were robbed of their iPhone 12 and student ID by two suspects just before midnight. The suspects possessed a gun and one of them threatened the students with a taser, according to the alert.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfbayview.com

Public Defender: DA’s lock-‘em-up drug policies don’t work

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Aug. 3 announced policies with regard to drug cases. Mano Raju, the elected public defender of San Francisco, issues the following statement in response:. “The District Attorney’s newly announced policies around drug cases are exactly the type of regressive and carceral practices that have exacerbated...
oc-breeze.com

Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
spectrumnews1.com

Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
