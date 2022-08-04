ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Zoning restrictions loosen for marijuana businesses in Pima County

By Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuyu1_0h4VlDYc00

There are no marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Pima County, but a recent vote is going to change that.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to update zoning regulations on marijuana businesses.

The zoning laws were created in 2010 when medical marijuana use was legalized in Arizona.

“Currently we only allow the medical marijuana dispensaries and their associations, the cultivation and manufacturing, exclusively in one zone,” said Chris Poirier, a Pima County Planning Official.

Two years ago, voters approved a ballot measure which legalized marijuana for recreational use.

One of Arizona’s top cannabis wholesalers said the zoning laws from 12 years ago make it difficult to know where to put dispensaries.

“We offer our services in helping them find locations to zone these dispensaries-they’re extremely hard to come by,” said the general counsel for Copperstate Farms, Ryan Hurley.

The changes will allow dispensaries to be bigger, located in more areas and closer to some restricted areas like schools.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors also approved new requirements for marijuana businesses when going through the application process.

  • $2,280 application fee
  • 4-month waiting period
  • 2 public hearings

——-
Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Faith joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 cities with largest affordable housing shortage

It’s no secret that the housing market has taken many Americans for a loop in the past couple of months. Between the current inflation rate and a pending recession, many people are faced with the hard decision of finding affordable housing, while still trying to stay afloat. And many cities are facing an affordable housing shortage.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Pima County, AZ
Business
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legalized Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Laws#Copperstate Farms#Kgun 9#Arizona State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOLD-TV

A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A survey of residents who live within a mile of Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue shows many families don’t use the park because they don’t feel safe. “The public told us the loved this park but it hasn’t been...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy