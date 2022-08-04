Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting overnight on the city's east side, police say.

Officers found the boy hurt while they responded around midnight Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 4700 block of East 19th Street for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near East 16th Street and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the teen was "awake and breathing" when officers found him.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, Burris said.

Shortly afterward, IMPD responded to a separate shooting in the 3600 block of Dubarry Road, which is near 38th Street and North Post Road on Indianapolis' northeast side.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler Police respond to a shooting early Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 to the 3600 block of Dubarry Road on Indianapolis' east side.

Burris said the victim in that shooting was also "awake and breathing" when officers found them. Police haven't disclosed that person's age and sex.

Police haven't said what happened leading up to either shooting.

This is a developing story.