Brookfield, WI

Fox11online.com

Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Cattle barns a popular stop at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis

WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- As the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis passes its midway point, some popular attractions include the cattle barns, and those raising animals headed for the ring. Inside the Lower Dairy Barn, Marquette County's Keegan Hockerman is getting ready to show black angus cattle as well...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Fox11online.com

Site selected for new state youth prison in Milwaukee

MADISON (AP) — Officials in Gov. Tony Evers' administration have moved a step closer toward replacing the state's troubled youth prison, announcing Tuesday that they've picked a site in Milwaukee for a new facility. The existing youth prison, a combination facility for boys and girls known as Lincoln Hills...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Public meeting set for Packerland Drive and Mason Street project

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A four-stage,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Food truck rally proceeds to provide help for those in need

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Music, food and games are all part of the Police Lights of Christmas program. Brown County Sheriff's Office deputy Carly Resch said a portion of the proceeds from the food truck rally will be used to help anyone who needs it. "We are the ones that usually...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House

BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
Fox11online.com

Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

You Decide 2022: Barnes looks to sew up Democratic Senate nomination

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is entering Tuesday's Democratic primary for a Senate seat as the clear favorite to take on Republican Senator Ron Johnson. Three of his main competitors dropped out in the span of one week in late July. This includes Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks; Sara Godlewski, the state treasurer; and Tom Nelson, an Outagamie County executive.
MILWAUKEE, WI

