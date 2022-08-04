Read on fox11online.com
Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
Cattle barns a popular stop at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- As the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis passes its midway point, some popular attractions include the cattle barns, and those raising animals headed for the ring. Inside the Lower Dairy Barn, Marquette County's Keegan Hockerman is getting ready to show black angus cattle as well...
Site selected for new state youth prison in Milwaukee
MADISON (AP) — Officials in Gov. Tony Evers' administration have moved a step closer toward replacing the state's troubled youth prison, announcing Tuesday that they've picked a site in Milwaukee for a new facility. The existing youth prison, a combination facility for boys and girls known as Lincoln Hills...
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
Public meeting set for Packerland Drive and Mason Street project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A four-stage,...
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Wisconsin continue ahead of new school year
(WLUK) -- Enjoy summer break while you can; the new school year is less than a month away. But teacher shortages are still impacting districts across the country, including right here in northeast Wisconsin. When it comes to the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network...
Food truck rally proceeds to provide help for those in need
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Music, food and games are all part of the Police Lights of Christmas program. Brown County Sheriff's Office deputy Carly Resch said a portion of the proceeds from the food truck rally will be used to help anyone who needs it. "We are the ones that usually...
C.A. Lawton Co. confirms death of 24-year-old worker following foundry accident
DE PERE (WLUK) -- C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has not been...
Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House
BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
Outagamie County overpass bridge to reopen after dump truck hits it
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The state Department of Transportation is set to open an overpass bridge after a dump truck struck it with its raising box last week. The Rose Hill Road bridge over Interstate 41 in Little Chute will be opening Tuesday at 6 p.m. The bridge will be...
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
You Decide 2022: Barnes looks to sew up Democratic Senate nomination
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is entering Tuesday's Democratic primary for a Senate seat as the clear favorite to take on Republican Senator Ron Johnson. Three of his main competitors dropped out in the span of one week in late July. This includes Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks; Sara Godlewski, the state treasurer; and Tom Nelson, an Outagamie County executive.
