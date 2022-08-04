Olympia nonprofit SideWalk has a new executive director

Olivia Hickerson is the new executive director of the rapid rehousing nonprofit SideWalk, the Olympia organization announced.

“Olivia brings knowledge of the nonprofit sector and homeless services that will serve our participants and organization well,” an email from SideWalk reads. “She is passionate about our mission of ending homelessness and cannot wait to get involved with the community.”

Hickerson previously worked at Skagit Friendship House, a shelter in Mount Vernon, according to her LinkedIn page . She started there as a winter shelter manager and rose to become interim executive director, according to the LinkedIn information.

Hickerson earned her undergraduate degree in social science and government from Liberty University in Virginia.

—Rolf Boone