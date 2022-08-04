ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Olympian

Olympia nonprofit SideWalk has a new executive director

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoNUJ_0h4VjV8200

Olivia Hickerson is the new executive director of the rapid rehousing nonprofit SideWalk, the Olympia organization announced.

“Olivia brings knowledge of the nonprofit sector and homeless services that will serve our participants and organization well,” an email from SideWalk reads. “She is passionate about our mission of ending homelessness and cannot wait to get involved with the community.”

Hickerson previously worked at Skagit Friendship House, a shelter in Mount Vernon, according to her LinkedIn page . She started there as a winter shelter manager and rose to become interim executive director, according to the LinkedIn information.

Hickerson earned her undergraduate degree in social science and government from Liberty University in Virginia.

—Rolf Boone

Comments / 1

Related
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Sidewalk#Skagit Friendship House#Linkedin#Liberty University
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus

OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MASON COUNTY, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
135
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy