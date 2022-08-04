ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXWps_0h4VisCQ00
(Image credit: Square Enix)

After a whole lot of leaks (opens in new tab), Square Enix have finally come out and announced that, yes, they really are remaking 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, and it hits Steam on November 11.

The updated version promises a spate of upgrades to the 2010 PSP version—itself a remake of the original 1995 game—including faster battles, autosaves, and overhauled control and UI systems to make the game feel like less of a relic. Square Enix also announced fully voiced cutscenes in English and Japanese and music that's been recorded anew with live performances. All in all, it sounds like a pretty significant update for the tactics classic.

Tactics Ogre is one of those games I've spent all my life hearing about but never got a chance to play, confined as it was to a bunch of consoles and handhelds that I never had. It's a bonafide classic, though, held in high esteem for its art, writing, and the politically dense storytelling of its medieval fantasy setting. The game sees you play a soldier trying to stay alive in the midst of a big old fantasy war, and battles are fought on isometric, turn-based battlegrounds. I'm excited to finally get a chance to play it after so many years of it being out of my reach.

The remaster has been one of the world's worst-kept secrets since it was revealed in the Nvidia leaks last year. Since then, aspects of it have leaked two more times, including a very thorough and detailed reveal via PSDeals a couple of weeks ago. But despite that, this is the first confirmation we've had that the game is actually going to hit PC. Even better, it's releasing on the same day that it hits consoles. Now all we need is some news on that Final Fantasy Tactics remaster (opens in new tab) and we'll finally be able to play all the tactical classics I heard about on the school playground.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

How to humble Ake in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Summer festival is in full swing, and there’s a new opportunity to put your Viking rap skills to the test. As part of the War Effort quest, you’ll need to Humble Ake. In other words, you need to beat the arrogant sod in a Flyting contest. He’s relatively easy to beat in comparison to other Flyting challenges, so don’t worry too much about it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Consoles#Game Feel#Video Game#Tactics Ogre#The Tactics Ogre#Square Enix#Ui#Japanese#Nvidia#Si
PC Gamer

As Dusk Falls review

What is it? A comic that you play—and really, really care about. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. Link Official site (opens in new tab) On the face of it, this is a hard sell to the videogame crowd. There’s no direct control over an avatar. You complete QTEs and make choices, and… that’s about it, really. Yet the limitations of the format are (mostly) transformed into strengths here. You may initially mourn the loss of the ability to spin on the spot and jump around on tables during poignant dialogue, but once you’re playing? You’ll want little more than to see what happens next.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I can't choose between these sweet Green Hill Zone and Dreamcast keyboards

My inner keyboard freak cannot deny the superb aesthetics on display here. Spotted by Gizmodo (opens in new tab), gaming gear company Higround (opens in new tab) is partnering with Sega on some swag based on the company's golden age, including absolutely killer keyboards and keycap sets. These are in a whole other league next to the Walmart-sourced Sonic the Hedgehog keyboard (opens in new tab) recently inflicted on my colleague, Jorge Jimenez (and likely 2.5 times as expensive).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

The full game is yours to explore until August 7, and it's on sale too. If you're looking for something to play this weekend but don't want to spend any money on it, Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab)—the one with Giancarlo Esposito—is fully free to play until August 7.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

GameStop's NFT marketplace sold stolen indie games

Sclerotic Funko Pop retailer GameStop continues its ill-advised NFT marketplace pivot despite a string of embarrassments. Less than two weeks after news broke that its service played host to an NFT "adaptation" of a famous image of a 9/11 victim (opens in new tab) falling to their death, an Ars Technica report (opens in new tab) has revealed that the GameStop NFT marketplace facilitated the sale of unauthorized NFT copies of indie games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What's your favorite PC Gamer magazine cover?

From '90s classics to modern icons, our dead-tree edition has featured a real variety of games. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's the greatest length you've gone to just to run a game?. - How many save files do you keep per game?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Zenless Zone Zero's first beta shows off its roguelike city

It's finally time to see what the Genshin Impact successor is all about. Hoyoverse's free-to-play action follow up to Genshin Impact is a game whose combat looks nearly identical but is set in a vastly different structure and world. Zenless Zone Zero (opens in new tab) is an anime action game where you collect characters (presumably with gacha systems to be revealed at a later date), but instead of an open world game, it's a room-based roguelike.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Faster GDDR6X memory likely headed to Nvidia RTX 40-series is now in production

With Lovelace on the horizon, Micron is bringing us "GDDR6X Memory Reimagined" and the potential for a Titan in the lineup. Micron has just released information on its site (opens in new tab) regarding some exciting upcoming GDDR6X modules, and the specs are filling me with a technological delight. In particular we could be looking at something even more impressive than just a plain ol' RTX 4090 Ti at the enthusiast's end of Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy