ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ME

Locally Owned Clothing Store is Inspiring Woman of All Shapes & Sizes

By Lizzy Snyder
B98.5
B98.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on b985.fm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B98.5

Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?

We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
FREEPORT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?

Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M

An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Lisbon Falls, ME
City
Lisbon, ME
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
92 Moose

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Eastcraeft
94.9 HOM

Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever

Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

12 Year Old Plays Violin in Falmouth Parking Lot to Help Family Pay Rent

When I popped into Falmouth Shaw's, I saw the wildest thing. First I could hear music. Then, when I saw a kid playing the violin. Then I saw the sign. I wanted to donate immediately but had no cash. I spoke with the family and asked if they had Venmo, but they only had Cash App. Well, lucky me. This Shaw's is on Route One in Falmouth. This one-mile stretch of the road happens to be home to 10 different banks! So, I went and got 20 dollars to donate to the cause.
FALMOUTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Crescent Beach, Cape Elizabeth, ME USA

While heading to the beach, Crescent Beach, my middle child (12 year old daughter, who LOVES purple) found this hanging in the branches on the trail to the beach. I knew immediately what it was… but I let her find and capture it. I explained the nature of the IFAQH and we had a great conversation about leaving things for others to find. We are big geocachers, so she was all in on the concept immediately! It brought joy to our beach day and she’s asked for us to pay it forward… which we will do!
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy