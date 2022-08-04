Locally Owned Clothing Store is Inspiring Woman of All Shapes & Sizes

Read on b985.fm
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?
We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M
An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
Oh Deer, Why is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland, Maine?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever
Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
12 Year Old Plays Violin in Falmouth Parking Lot to Help Family Pay Rent
When I popped into Falmouth Shaw's, I saw the wildest thing. First I could hear music. Then, when I saw a kid playing the violin. Then I saw the sign. I wanted to donate immediately but had no cash. I spoke with the family and asked if they had Venmo, but they only had Cash App. Well, lucky me. This Shaw's is on Route One in Falmouth. This one-mile stretch of the road happens to be home to 10 different banks! So, I went and got 20 dollars to donate to the cause.
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
6 Reasons This Quaint Nova Scotia Town Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway From Maine
With a gorgeous harbor and tons of history, art, and architecture, the small southern Nova Scotia town of Yarmouth (population 6,800) has ample appeal for any visitor, but there’s a special reason why people in Maine love it as a weekend getaway. Bar Harbor and Yarmouth share a unique transportation link!
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
How long does it take to charge a new electric vehicle? NEWS CENTER Maine investigates
PORTLAND, Maine — What’s the range, and how long does it take to charge?. Those are the two most common questions when it comes to electric vehicles. Range on new EV models is consistently within 250 to 350 miles, and the time needed to charge has decreased as well.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
Crescent Beach, Cape Elizabeth, ME USA
While heading to the beach, Crescent Beach, my middle child (12 year old daughter, who LOVES purple) found this hanging in the branches on the trail to the beach. I knew immediately what it was… but I let her find and capture it. I explained the nature of the IFAQH and we had a great conversation about leaving things for others to find. We are big geocachers, so she was all in on the concept immediately! It brought joy to our beach day and she’s asked for us to pay it forward… which we will do!
Wells Harbor closes for 4th time this summer from sewage leaks
WELLS, Maine — Wells Police announced Monday in a Twitter post that Wells Harbor has been shut down due to a sewage leak, the fourth time it's happened this summer. The harbor was previously closed on July 8, July 21, and July 24 from sewage leaks, according to the Wells Police Twitter page.
Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
