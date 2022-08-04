ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
NEWBURGH, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

