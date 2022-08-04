WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.

