UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fam Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fallKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Legendary Sports Car Left Outside for 15 Years! Found In Upstate NY!
I love stories of something lost, abandoned or forgotten coming back to life and restored to it's former glory. That could be a house, a career and even a vehicle. It's the ultimate underdog story!. If I told you I had a vintage Porsche, you could assume it's in great...
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Federal Action Taken Over Fentanyl Trafficking In Upstate County
A growing crisis of opioids and fentanyl in Upstate New York has led to one Capital Region county being named a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. New York State Department of Health reported a 37% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, with even more fatalities in 2021.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
Wanted woman allegedly found with 17 grams of cocaine
A woman, wanted on a bench warrant for drug possession, was arrested on Saturday in Queensbury, this time with 17 grams of cocaine on her, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days
Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
