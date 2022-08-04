Boston College doesn't earn much respect in CBS Sports top 131 team rankings

Read on 247sports.com
Related
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
ECU freshman infielder Parker Byrd undergoes amputation for portion of leg
East Carolina University freshman infielder Parker Byrd has undergone an amputation to one of his legs below the knee as a result of a boating accident in late July. Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of Parker who has been updating friends and family through her public Facebook page since his accident, shared the news late Thursday night that Parker had his leg below the knee amputated during his eighth surgery.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz addresses QB competition between Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla
Iowa faces a tough start to its 2022 season, as the Hawkeyes open against FCS power South Dakota State Sept. 3 before hosting arch-rival Iowa State one week later, so the offense needs to operate at peak capacity right away — and, ideally, with a clear starting quarterback. Spencer Petras returns for the Hawkeyes, but head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Thursday during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that Iowa at least has some semblance of a competition at the position.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pads bring lesson to freshmen
The Arkansas State Red Wolves put on the pads for the first time in preseason drills and it was an eye-opener for the team’s newcomers.
Cale Gundy resigns from post as Sooners assistant head coach
NORMAN, Okla. — A long time Sooners assistant has called it quits. Cale Gundy announced late Sunday evening that he's resigning from his post as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. “I moved to Norman fresh out of high school in 1990,” Gundy started in a lengthy statement....
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort
On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIP Tidbits: Camp and recruiting intel
The Tigers practice this morning, and the media is scheduled to get access for 30 minutes, starting at approximately 9:45.
Confident Jahvaree Ritzie, Energized UNC D-Line Aiming for Breakout Year
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Confidence is not a problem for Jahvaree Ritzie. The talented sophomore defensive lineman's self-assurance stems from values his mother instilled in him from a young age. She has been an unyielding force in his life. “I just feel like you need to believe when you believe...
James Franklin previews Penn State football's 2022 season during Nittany Lions' media day
Penn State’s first week of fall camp is officially in the books. The Nittany Lions wrapped up the week Saturday by holding their annual media day at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Ninth-year head coach James Franklin kicked things off with a press conference, where he discussed a...
Recruiting Scoop - The Snowball effect
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including a closer look at how South Carolina could potentially build more momentum on the recruiting trail in the coming weeks.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0