ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Before & After: A Chicago Renter Turned One Narrow Space Into a Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen

By Courtney Balestier
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 22

eyes open
3d ago

I really like it.! And regardless of where the items came from ,Home Depot clearance,,or a yard sale they did a great job .!! everything ties together and somehow it looks bigger.!!

Reply
26
martha summerlin
3d ago

it made the narrow space up to the kitchen look so much wider and I liked it alot

Reply
16
j
3d ago

They could have fit in more seating with a sectional – another sofa portion under the window. A much larger scale mirror behind the sofa and just larger artwork in general. It actually makes a space feel bigger

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Peel-and-Stick Makeover Totally Transforms a “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Tables#Kitchen Table#Furniture#The Home Depot
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Interior Design
DoYouRemember?

Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House

A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy