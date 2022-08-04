Read on www.psychologytoday.com
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
Paternity Test Goes Very Wrong When Both Parents Find Out Child Isn’t Biologically Theirs
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
I regret my daughter’s name, it’s trashy and embarrassing when I say it out loud but my husband doesn’t see the issue
A MUM fears she has made a terrible decision naming her daughter - and even worries it sounds "skanky". She took to Mumsnet to get advice and reassurance over her choice from fellow parents. The mother posted: "I regret the name we chose for our daughter and I don't know...
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable
A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
Woman stops receiving child support payments, finds out child’s father has passed away
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Britney was one of those friends that came in and out of my life throughout the years.
Pregnant Wife Horrified After Husband Admits He's ‘in Love’ with Her Sister
Is there ever a good time to tell your spouse you’re in love with someone else?. For couples who are married, they may decide that the next step in the relationship is to start a family and have a child. This is a big decision, and not one that should be taken lightly.
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
