ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong winds brings damage and power outages Thursday morning

By Lexie Petrovic
WWMT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wwmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ionia, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Industry
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Kalamazoo County, MI
Business
WWMT

Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids returns with parade escort

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A special summer camp returned to west Michigan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of motorcyclists and more than 20 fire departments escorted campers to the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids in a parade on Sunday. The week-long retreat is for children...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Motorcycle crashes on the rise, bikers raise awareness for safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Data from Michigan State Police showed motorcycle crashes and fatalities were on the rise. Overall, Michigan traffic fatalities had reached a 16-year high. According to the data, motorcyclist fatalities increased 9% from 2020 to 2021. Motorcycle crash: Suspected drunk driver paralyzes Kalamazoo officer in crash. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Power Outage#Blog#West Michigan#Oshtemo#Ottawa
WWMT

Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive

PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Man dies after single car crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died in a car crash in Allegan county Saturday. Around 5:12 p.m., Allegan county sheriff deputies, Michigan State police and Plainwell public safety officers responded to a call of an accident in Martin township. When police arrived on scene they found a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WWMT

Ribfest returns after being back-burnered since 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They came from all over the country. Barbeque grills and seasoned chefs from West Michigan and beyond attracted big crowds for the official return of a Kalamazoo classic. Ribfest 2022 started Friday at the Arcadia Creek festival site in downtown Kalamazoo and runs through Saturday. Previous...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

11 year old dies in Constantine Township crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11 year old dies after a car crashes into the SUV she was riding in Sunday afternoon. The fatal crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. A 49-year-old...
CONSTANTINE, MI
WWMT

Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan economist, businesses optimistic in new jobs report

LANSING, Mich. — The United States unemployment rate is shrinking and the labor market has added more than double the number of new jobs anticipated by the Dow Jones, according to the latest jobs report released Friday. 528,000 jobs were added in July, the report says. That doesn't mean...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Man sentenced to life for double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple's home and assisting in two murders. A jury found Davis guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in June. The verdict: Kalamazoo man found guilty in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man stabbed at Portage motel, teen in custody

PORTAGE, Mich. — A man was stabbed at a motel in Portage on Saturday evening, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. First responders were called to the Airport Inn around 5:00 p.m. for a stabbing, investigators said. Domestic Dispute: Portage teen in critical condition after falling off...
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy