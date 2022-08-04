Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong winds brings damage and power outages Thursday morning

Read on wwmt.com
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
Confirmed blue-green algae bloom in Allegan County lake, water activities discouraged
ALLEGAN, Mich. — It has been confirmed there is harmful blue-green algae bloom in Swan Lake, according to the Allegan County Health Department. People and pets should avoid water-related activities where the bloom is visible until it dissipates, according to ACHD. The notification was received from the Michigan Department...
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids returns with parade escort
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A special summer camp returned to west Michigan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of motorcyclists and more than 20 fire departments escorted campers to the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids in a parade on Sunday. The week-long retreat is for children...
Motorcycle crashes on the rise, bikers raise awareness for safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Data from Michigan State Police showed motorcycle crashes and fatalities were on the rise. Overall, Michigan traffic fatalities had reached a 16-year high. According to the data, motorcyclist fatalities increased 9% from 2020 to 2021. Motorcycle crash: Suspected drunk driver paralyzes Kalamazoo officer in crash. On...
One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
Portage teen in critical condition after falling off hood of moving vehicle
PORTAGE, Mich. — An 18 year old woman was admitted to Kalamazoo's Bronson hospital Friday morning after falling off the hood of a moving vehicle. Portage Public Safety says the teen was trying to stop a 20 year old man from leaving a nearby apartment complex when she jumped onto the car itself.
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
Kalamazoo coffee shop raises over $20,000 for KDPS officer injured in motorcycle crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local coffee shop raised thousands of dollars for Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher who was paralyzed in a motorcycle crash. Something’s Brewing in Kalamazoo held a fundraiser for Officer Maher on August 4. 2022 and announced on their Facebook page Sunday night that they’ve raised over $20,000 dollars for the Maher family.
Man dies after single car crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died in a car crash in Allegan county Saturday. Around 5:12 p.m., Allegan county sheriff deputies, Michigan State police and Plainwell public safety officers responded to a call of an accident in Martin township. When police arrived on scene they found a...
Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
Ribfest returns after being back-burnered since 2019
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They came from all over the country. Barbeque grills and seasoned chefs from West Michigan and beyond attracted big crowds for the official return of a Kalamazoo classic. Ribfest 2022 started Friday at the Arcadia Creek festival site in downtown Kalamazoo and runs through Saturday. Previous...
Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
3 people face life in prison, MSP Troopers seized nearly $1M in cocaine in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three adults face life in prison and a million dollar fine if found guilty of cocaine trafficking charges, after Michigan State Police say troopers seized 22 pounds of cocaine in late July. Two of the three suspects were also charged with child abuse, as two...
11 year old dies in Constantine Township crash
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11 year old dies after a car crashes into the SUV she was riding in Sunday afternoon. The fatal crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. A 49-year-old...
Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
Michigan economist, businesses optimistic in new jobs report
LANSING, Mich. — The United States unemployment rate is shrinking and the labor market has added more than double the number of new jobs anticipated by the Dow Jones, according to the latest jobs report released Friday. 528,000 jobs were added in July, the report says. That doesn't mean...
Man sentenced to life for double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple's home and assisting in two murders. A jury found Davis guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in June. The verdict: Kalamazoo man found guilty in...
Man stabbed at Portage motel, teen in custody
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man was stabbed at a motel in Portage on Saturday evening, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. First responders were called to the Airport Inn around 5:00 p.m. for a stabbing, investigators said. Domestic Dispute: Portage teen in critical condition after falling off...
