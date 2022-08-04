ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett, WI

Daily Telegram

Boardwalk column: Partisan primary is next week

SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Partisan Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Douglas County would like to remind voters that any absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. If there are any questions, please contact the county clerk at 715-395-1341. Election results are not official until they’ve been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 5

Standings: Korich/Matheson, 61.6; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 61; Sislo/Carlson, 59; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 56.5; Braman/Braman, 56; Nelson/Pendelton, 55.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 52.5; McIvor/West, 50.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 49; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 49; B. Jardine/Enbloom/K. Nelson, 48; McLean/Darker, 47.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 45; Hickock/Craig, 39; Kangas/Hensen, 39; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 21.5. Low men's scores: T. Matheson, 38;...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 5, 2022

Jermaine Jerome Fuller, 25, Duluth, possession of cocaine, possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed. Alexandra Rose Bayuk, 37, 2321 Ogden Ave., three counts retail theft, guilty pleas, $1,585.90 restitution, fine and court costs. Nicole Laverne Birkholz, 48, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 21 days jail, $783.13 fine...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor

WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI

