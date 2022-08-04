Read on www.superiortelegram.com
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fair fun, National Night Out, a fresh race track and more
SUPERIOR — Happy International Beer Day!. News Tribune colleague Jay Gabler visited five area breweries to learn about brewing styles that hail from around the world. Among the spots he visited: Superior's Earth Rider Brewery. And if you don't drink or you're not a fan of beer, no worries....
US Fish and Wildlife crew to assess lamprey in Douglas County rivers
SUPERIOR — A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment crew will be working Aug. 16-26 in Douglas County to estimate the abundance of sea lampreys in the Amnicon, Poplar, Brule and Middle rivers. Information gathered will be used to determine the need for sea lamprey control, according to a...
Boardwalk column: Partisan primary is next week
SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Partisan Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Douglas County would like to remind voters that any absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. If there are any questions, please contact the county clerk at 715-395-1341. Election results are not official until they’ve been...
Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 5
Standings: Korich/Matheson, 61.6; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 61; Sislo/Carlson, 59; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 56.5; Braman/Braman, 56; Nelson/Pendelton, 55.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 52.5; McIvor/West, 50.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 49; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 49; B. Jardine/Enbloom/K. Nelson, 48; McLean/Darker, 47.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 45; Hickock/Craig, 39; Kangas/Hensen, 39; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 21.5. Low men's scores: T. Matheson, 38;...
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 5, 2022
Jermaine Jerome Fuller, 25, Duluth, possession of cocaine, possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed. Alexandra Rose Bayuk, 37, 2321 Ogden Ave., three counts retail theft, guilty pleas, $1,585.90 restitution, fine and court costs. Nicole Laverne Birkholz, 48, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 21 days jail, $783.13 fine...
Bayfield County man guilty of killing neighbor
WASHBURN — A Bayfield County man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor after a years-long feud. A jury on Thursday convicted Randy W. Erickson, 65, of second-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael P. Kinney. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree conviction, which carries mandatory...
