Norman, OK

ocolly.com

Devon Energy announces Sports Lab initiative with OSU and OU

Devon Energy announced a new partnership with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University Thursday morning in an effort to influence the youth in Oklahoma through STEM education. The initiative, Sports Labs, will be an incorporation of both sports and science into a learning program that will excite young kids about STEM and sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #27 Jayden Rowe

Jayden Rowe played for Union (Tulsa) in high school. The young man was recruited by many programs, including Baylor, Arkansas, and Iowa State. He caught the eye of many for his size and, in particular, his speed. Despite the pressure from other programs, the Sooners made Rowe part of their 2022 class.
NORMAN, OK
WGAU

Oklahoma WR coach Cale Gundy resigns, says he used ‘shameful and hurtful’ word in film session

Longtime Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned on Sunday night in the wake of what he described as an incident during a team film session. Gundy, who has been with the program since 1999, said in a lengthy statement that he accidentally read “one particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered" during a film session last week.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Golf Club
OKC VeloCity

Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market

VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

