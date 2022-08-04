Read on www.sportstravelmagazine.com
Sooner football experts react to OU Assistant Coach Cale Gundy resignation
It has not been 24 hours since news broke about Cale Gundy leaving the OU football program, and people's emotions are high about the topic.
ocolly.com
Devon Energy announces Sports Lab initiative with OSU and OU
Devon Energy announced a new partnership with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University Thursday morning in an effort to influence the youth in Oklahoma through STEM education. The initiative, Sports Labs, will be an incorporation of both sports and science into a learning program that will excite young kids about STEM and sports.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's Shocking Coaching News
The Oklahoma Sooners football program announced some shocking coaching news on Sunday night. Longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy, who had been with the program for two-plus decades, announced his resignation. Gundy took to Twitter, revealing that he said a word during a team meeting that he should "never" say....
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
thefootballbrainiacs.com
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #27 Jayden Rowe
Jayden Rowe played for Union (Tulsa) in high school. The young man was recruited by many programs, including Baylor, Arkansas, and Iowa State. He caught the eye of many for his size and, in particular, his speed. Despite the pressure from other programs, the Sooners made Rowe part of their 2022 class.
Oklahoma WR coach Cale Gundy resigns, says he used ‘shameful and hurtful’ word in film session
Longtime Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned on Sunday night in the wake of what he described as an incident during a team film session. Gundy, who has been with the program since 1999, said in a lengthy statement that he accidentally read “one particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered" during a film session last week.
How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program
By taking the Sooners to "some tough, dark places," Brent Venables said Schmidt has already had "the same kind of impact that he had when we all got here in 1999.”
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
I-35 narrowed in Moore for surface repairs
Drivers in Moore may have to find a detour as surface repairs are scheduled.
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
OKC VeloCity
Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market
VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
New eateries coming to Penn Square Mall
Visitors to a popular Oklahoma City mall will soon have more options to eat while they shop.
