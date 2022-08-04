Get Your Laughs On At The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival In Western New York

Read on bigfrog104.com
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
Photographer Captures Dazzling Photo of Milky Way Over the Adirondacks
A photographer traded the stars of Broadway for the ones above the Adirondacks and the picture is stunning. Steve Schaum was born and raised in the Bronx. He now lives in Yonkers but likes to visit the Adirondacks as much as he can. On one of his trips to Tupper Lake, Schaum captured the Milky Way in a magnificent viral photo.
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
One Of New York State’s Best-Selling Wines Has Entered The Hard Seltzer Game
New York State's Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards is usually known for their Red Cat wine and more. Now they will be known as a brand to drink some amazing hard seltzers from. Hazlitt has announced that they are releasing four new wine seltzers. Those seltzers are the following flavors: Red Cat Splash, White Cat Splash, Pink Cat Splash, and Red Cat Dark Splash.
Imagine Getting Paid To Watch These Cute Little Birds In NYS?
This has to be the coolest job you can get as an animal lover in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a prouder supporter of the Monitoring Avian Productivity & Survivorship (MAPS) program. They make their contribution every year by helping tag hundreds of birds, in order to help better monitor and protect birds in their habitat.
Brand New Tiny Home Village Coming to Ellicottville, New York
Coming to Ellicottville will be a brand new 'tiny home village' right in the heart of ski country. The construction has already started and the project is expected to be completely done sometime in the Fall of 2022. The project belongs to a Buffalo lawyer, Robert Carbone, who saw a similar concept in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure
Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure. The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake. Raquette Rambler. The Raquette...
New York State Residents Can Now Choose X For Gender On Driver’s Licenses
New Yorkers can choose 'X' to represent their gender now, rather than having to choose between male and female. The state has also made the process easier for residents to make the choice. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that people who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' online. This allows individuals to do so without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Gov. Hochul said,
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Hurry Now! Flash Sale Happening For The Great New York State Fair
If you want to take part in this amazing deal with the New York State Fair this year, you have a limited time to do it. The Great New York State Fair is teaming up with Wade Shows, their Midway partner, to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4th from 4:00am until 11:59pm. Fairgoers have the chance to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for only $20 each.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 36 of those children are from the Upstate area.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
New DEC App Feature Makes Fishing Even More Enjoyable In New York
Anglers and fishermen statewide will love this new feature made specifically for them. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has officially updated their very own HuntFishNY app. Part of this update included adding a new feature to the app called "The Tackle Box". This newest addition will make fishing in New York State even more enjoyable than before.
Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY
People have tried to have the craziest pets, but this one might be the weirdest we've seen so far. NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently called to a home in Nassau County after getting reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone's property. The caller told officers they didn't think the bird had enough room to move around, or even enough food and water in its cage.
