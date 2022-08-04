Read on www.deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
Marc Wilson recounts how LaVell Edwards avoided a mutiny after ’78 season
Just days after BYU’s 23-16 defeat to Navy in the 1978 Holiday Bowl, there was trouble afoot and it threatened the future of Cougar football and the coaching reign of LaVell Edwards. The unrest reached its peak week after the holidays when prized 6-foot-6 quarterback Marc Wilson walked into Edwards’ office to tell him he was quitting the team.
High school football: Region 4 loaded again, Skyridge hopes its experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Region 4 football is here. In this corner, entering the season as the defending 6A state champ, Lone Peak is loaded with athleticism but not lacking in question marks with one returning starter defensively. In another corner, a program hungry for the mountaintop after its four-peat hopes were dashed a year ago, Corner Canyon faces its own question marks with just one returning starter offensively. In another corner, by far the best team on paper with 10 defensive starters returning from last year’s dominant group, Skyridge is extremely eager to take the next step as a program. And in the final corner, a team hungry to prove it’s not the Region 4 afterthought, American Fork hopes it has enough experience offensively to compete with the big three and not get swept for a third straight season.
What if (most) college football bowls were at the beginning of the season?
Over the past several years, there has been an increase in college football players opting out of bowl games as they look to their futures. Last week, ESPN published a lengthy piece in which a group of writers attempted to reconfigure the college football annual schedule, and a change in when bowl games — at least most of them — are played was one of the alterations.
Could Anthony Switzer actually play for Utah State this season?
In Anthony Switzer, Utah State had its replacement for Justin Rice, and that is saying something. Rice was a standout for the Aggies last season, as he was at every stop during his college career. He was the type of player that only comes around every so often, a coach on the field who effectively directs the entire defense and who sometimes then goes rogue only to make the right play time and again.
Where does Utah football rank among potential College Football Playoff newbies?
As the hype train continues to roll for the Utah Utes football team ahead of the 2022 season, it was identified in a story on Saturday by ESPN’s Heather Dinich as one of four teams in the country that has the best chance of cracking the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen
Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product. Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter. “COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and...
How soon could college athletes start getting paid by their schools?
Many stakeholders in the future of college football believe athletes will start being paid by their schools sooner rather than later, according to a recent ESPN survey of more than 200 players, coaches and administrators. More than 8 in 10 respondents predicted that such payments will start being made within...
‘They play to their level of competition’: What anonymous coaches say about BYU’s football program
One of the highlights of the annual Athlon Sports college football preview is the section that accompanies each team page and allows opposing coaches to anonymously dish, or diss, on various programs throughout the country. The printed editions hit newsstands in June at the cost of $11.99 per copy. The...
Mario Cristobal Talks Opening Camp with Joe Rose
The Miami Hurricanes opened up training camp on Friday in Coral Gables as they get set for their season opener on September 3rd against Bethune. Expectations are already high under new Head Coach
Why a more focused, more serious Tavion Thomas is so vital to Utes’ offense
Running back Tavion Thomas is grateful for the year he has spent in Utah’s football program. He has certainly found a home with the Utes. “I’ve got a lot of experience here. Everything is slowing down for me,” Thomas said. “I’ve gained some friendships here, some good relationships here. I’ve learned the culture.”
Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play
That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?
Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
Report: Utah Jazz sign forward Paris Bass
The Utah Jazz will sign free agent forward Paris Bass, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Haynes reported that the deal is for one year, per Bass’s agent, Daniel Hazan. Bass, who is 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, played for the South Bay Lakers (...
Where Zach Wilson and the New York Jets rank among the NFL’s best young cores
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s rookie season with the New York Jets in 2021 wasn’t all that good, but if a list published Sunday by Scott Spratt for ESPN is to be believed, there is still a lot of hope moving forward for Wilson and the Jets. Spratt’s...
Former BYU golfers near top of leaderboard at Utah Championship
Golfers with BYU ties made up nearly 5% of the field in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club with seven golfers competing. Because of two weather delays Friday, the cut won’t come until Saturday morning, but at least four of the Cougar contingent will play on the weekend with another having a chance.
Did NBA Eastern Conference teams make mistakes adding former Jazz players this summer?
On Thursday, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton doled out offseason grades for the NBA’s Western Conference teams, which saw the Utah Jazz be the only squad to receive an “A.”. On Friday, Pelton handed out grades for the Eastern Conference, which saw four Jazz players from last season join it (the other two who are no longer on the roster, Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall, are both now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who got a C- from Pelton).
What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?
A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
Credit Pac-12 leaders, they’re putting on a solid front
You gotta hand it to the Pac-12. Ever since USC and UCLA dropped the June 30 bombshell that they were leaving the marriage for more money and bling, the remaining 10 teams have shown strong solidarity in sticking together, come what may. There may be a lot more going on...
Two promising Utah Jazz roster players who could become something special
This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. I opened up the Utah Jazz mailbag this week and answered some questions from the fans and one topic that kept coming up was the younger prospects on the team and which player would take a big step developmentally or who I was excited about.
