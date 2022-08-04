Read on www.wvnews.com
Samuel H. Bauer
RUTLAND, Ohio — Samuel H. Bauer, 61, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Thursday July 28, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, WV., with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will be in Baden Presbyterian Cemetery. Sam was born...
Francis Lee Dunlap
POINT PLEASANT, W.VA. — Francis Lee Dunlap, 83, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away Friday, A…
Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
Richard Lee Cline
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Richard Lee Cline, 75, of Huntington, WV, passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2022. He was born in Wheeling, WV, July 26, 1947, a son of the late Carl and Lamarine (Clifton) Cline. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thom Cline. Richard is survived...
Marshall art professor completes Artist-in-Residence program
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Professor of Art Sandra Reed completed an Artist-in-Residence program May 12-June 11 at the Weir Farm National Historical Park, located in Connecticut. The program is offered through the National Park Service and Weir Farm Art Alliance, and takes place at the former summer home of...
West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting incident in Huntington
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting incident in Huntington Friday. Troopers from the Huntington Detachment responded Friday to the incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th street and exit 11, according to a press release from State Police.
