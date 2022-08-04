3-year-old injured in accidental shooting • Beach closures at Metro Parks over chemical spill • 25K lose power

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
fox2detroit.com
This is what bicyclists and drivers should know about sharing the road in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In 2021, more than 1,200 bicyclists were involved in crashes in Michigan. Being on two wheels and involved in one of those crashes is a rough and disturbing ride. That's why police across the state are putting a bigger emphasis on keeping them safe. FOX...
fox2detroit.com
Thousands without power in Royal Oak and Madison Heights after substation fire
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands of residents in southern Oakland County were left without power after a fire at an electrical substation Tuesday morning. More than 7,300 homes were without power in and around Royal Oak and Madison Heights, DTE's outage map showed Tuesday. According to the Facebook...
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation of Dee Warner disappearance
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police will investigate the disappearance of Dee Warner, who was last seen in April 2021. MSP said the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office asked them to take paver the case. Warner was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township...
fox2detroit.com
Police: 26-mile chase ends in Detroit after man assaults ex-wife at Van Buren Township apartment
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man led police on a chase for 26 miles Friday night after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife in Van Buren Township. Watch dashcam video of the chase above. Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is accused of trying to drag his ex-wife...
The Oakland Press
Woman accused of killing bicyclists on charity ride gets next court date; crash leaves 9 without fathers
The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney, is scheduled to return to court next week for a preliminary exam. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing...
MSP: High-speed chase for murder suspect in Detroit ends with fiery crash on I-275 exit ramp in Livonia
Two men are in custody at the hospital after leading Detroit police officers and Michigan State Police troopers on a chase that ended in a fiery wreck in Livonia Monday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
kchi.com
Michigan Man Arrested In Livingston County
A Michigan man was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Monday afternoon. Thirty-one-year-old Iman I Weir of Detroit was arrested at 4:50 pm for alleged 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
51-year-old Oakland County woman wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game
An Oakland County woman is in shock after winning $500,000 playing the Hit $500,000 instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 51-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver crashes into SUV in front of Michigan State Police, seriously injuring 2 from Southgate
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver crashed in front of Michigan State Police as they were conducting a traffic stop Saturday in Birch Run Township. Police had a driver stopped on Birch Run Road near Dixie Road at 9:15 p.m. when a 55-year-old Flint woman driving a 2017 Explorer rear-ended a 2012 Traverse across the road.
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for early-morning murder on city's west side
The search is on for a man wanted for a murder on Detroit’s west side over the weekend. Authorities say the murder happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of LaSalle – in the area of Rosa Parks and Chicago Boulevards.
Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit exoneree freed after wrongful murder conviction holds $25,000 gas giveaway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An exoneree who spent years in prison after a wrongful murder conviction hosted a free gas giveaway in Detroit Tuesday. Davontae Sanford was awarded $7.5 million after he was released from incarceration in 2016. On Aug. 9, he decided to spend some of that money helping out other residents.
fox2detroit.com
Dive teams looking for body of missing boater who went overboard on Lake St. Clair
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dive teams are still searching Lake St. Clair for the body of a missing boater who went overboard in Anchor Bay. The search started around 7 p.m. Sunday, but it is believed the man went into the water between 6 and 7 p.m. He was on a boat with other people, and it isn't clear how he ended up in the water.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
Comments / 0