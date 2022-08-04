ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3-year-old injured in accidental shooting • Beach closures at Metro Parks over chemical spill • 25K lose power

By Robin Murdoch
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
kchi.com

Michigan Man Arrested In Livingston County

A Michigan man was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Monday afternoon. Thirty-one-year-old Iman I Weir of Detroit was arrested at 4:50 pm for alleged 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
INKSTER, MI

