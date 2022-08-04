Fiber optics open new frontier for landslide monitoring

Read on phys.org
Customized fiber generates Bessel beams
An all fiber-based approach to generating special optical beams, called Bessel beams, could open up new applications in imaging, optical trapping and communications. Bessel beams look quite different from the usual Gaussian light beams found in optics. In particular, they possess several interesting properties including self-healing, diffraction-free propagation and the ability to carry orbital angular momentum (OAM). This family of beams—also known as vortex beams with a characteristic ring-like shape and a dark central region—include different "orders" of beams carrying different values of OAM.
How restoring overstocked forests can yield multiple diverse benefits
Mechanical thinning of California's forests can reduce the severity of wildfires by eliminating built-up vegetation that fuels blazes. According to researchers at UCI, UC Merced and the UC Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, scientifically based forest management practices could also curtail CO2 emissions from fires, promote carbon storage in remaining trees, and improve the reliability of water supplies for the state's agricultural sector, communities and hydropower producers.
Mountain events could improve safety with ultra-high resolution weather models
In late May of 2021, 172 runners set out to tackle a 100-kilometer (62-mile) ultramarathon in northwestern China. By midday, as the runners made their way through a rugged, high-elevation part of the course, temperatures plunged, strong winds whipped around the hillslopes and freezing rain and hail pummeled the runners. By the next day, the death toll from the sudden storm had risen to 21.
Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms
A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled to almost absolute zero and trapped in optical tweezers separated by a micron or so (see Fig. 1). By manipulating the atoms with a special laser light for 10 picoseconds, they succeeded in executing the world's fastest two-qubit gate, a fundamental operation essential for quantum computing, which operates in just 6.5 nanoseconds.
Commercial satellite race raises calls for more regulations
Rapidly evolving technology and space debris reported in several places around the world—including pieces of a Chinese Long March 5B Rocket in the Indian Ocean—signal the need for a new era for regulation of space, Flinders University experts say. Their timely new report is calling on governments to...
Creating more environmentally friendly, heat resistant and transparent plastics
Researchers in Japan have developed a new technique for creating polymers. This discovery is expected to lead to the development of plastics that are more environmentally friendly, heat resistant, and transparent. Previous research, such as that performed by Nobel laureate Giulio Natta's group in the 1960s, created polymers using a...
Research team models moving 'washers' that help DNA replicate
Knowing the structure of a complex biological system isn't nearly enough to understand how it works. It helps to know how the system moves. In that light, Rice University researchers have modeled a key mechanism by which DNA replicates. Combining structural experiments and computer simulations, bioscientist Yang Gao, theoretical physicist...
Novel approach for generating coherent and ultrashort soft X-ray pulses
A research team from Shanghai Advanced Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed an external seeding mechanism, termed echo-enabled harmonic cascade (EEHC), for generating coherent and ultrashort soft X-ray pulses. The results were published in Optica. The generation of intense, tunable, and fully coherent pulses in the...
Exposed! International Space Station tests organisms, materials in space
Space may look empty, but it contains extreme temperatures, high levels of background radiation, micrometeoroids, and the unfiltered glare of the sun. In addition, materials and equipment on the outside of the International Space Station are exposed to atomic oxygen (AO) and other charged particles as it orbits the Earth at the very edge of our atmosphere. Only the hardiest materials, equipment, and organisms can withstand this harsh environment, and scientists conducting research on the orbiting laboratory have identified some of them for a variety of potential uses.
3D printing of short-carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoset polymer composites
The 27-second video plays on a loop and it's mesmerizing to watch: Carbon fiber material pouring out of a 3D printer and slowly swirling and stacking like soft-serve ice cream. Except there's no ice cream cone or cup to hold this material, known as carbon fiber composite—a strong, lightweight material...
Analysis of global tree population explains baffling trends in species richness
Local species richness, the number of species that coexist in a local community, is a key measure of biodiversity. Scientists have known for more than 200 years that large numbers of local species live near the equator, then decline toward the middle and higher latitudes. However, why local species richness differs from place to place remains largely unknown.
Building better gas-phase biosensors for fight against diseases
Scientists from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) introduce an easy method for manufacturing biosensors made from electrospun polymers. By embedding enzymes inside the polymer string, the enzymes were operational even in a dry state. These biosensors can be used to screen certain diseases, as well as to monitor environments for specific chemical compounds in the air.
Protective coating material self-heals in 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight
Researchers have developed a transparent protective coating material that can self-heal in 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight. Excellent durability of automotive coatings is the most important issue in protecting a vehicle surface. In addition, protective coating materials should be colorless and transparent so that the original color of the product can be seen. However, it is difficult to provide a self-healing function while satisfying all of these conditions. Materials with free molecular movement have high self-healing efficiency, but have low durability, whereas materials with high hardness and excellent durability have remarkably poor self-healing performance.
Manipulating interlayer magnetic coupling in van der Waals heterostructures
An RMIT-led international collaboration has observed, for the first time, electric gate-controlled exchange-bias effect in van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures, offering a promising platform for future energy-efficient, beyond-CMOS electronics. The exchange-bias (EB) effect, which originates from interlayer magnetic coupling, has played a significant role in fundamental magnetics and spintronics since...
New analysis shows how sulfur clouds can form in Venus' atmosphere
Scientists using sophisticated computational chemistry techniques have identified a new pathway for how sulfur particles can form in the atmosphere of Venus. These results may help to understand the long sought-after identity of the mysterious ultraviolet absorber on Venus. "We know that the atmosphere of Venus has abundant SO2 and...
Ancient source of oxygen for life hidden deep in the Earth's crust
Scientists at Newcastle University have uncovered a source of oxygen that may have influenced the evolution of life before the advent of photosynthesis. The pioneering research project, led by Newcastle University's School of Natural and Environmental Sciences and published today in Nature Communications, uncovered a mechanism that can generate hydrogen peroxide from rocks during the movement of geological faults.
New perspective on tropical cyclone size-intensity relationship
Considering numerous variables, tropical cyclones are rarely alike. While tropical cyclones are rated for their wind speed, it is important to consider the relationship between the storm's size and overall intensity. A research group led by Prof. Chen Guanghua from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of...
The shapes of shrimp farms affect their groundwater pollution
Coastal aquaculture has grown rapidly over the past few decades, and although ocean-based food supplies have increased, concerns about the environmental impacts of aquaculture have as well. For example, research has found that shrimp aquaculture ponds pollute surface waters by releasing nutrient-rich waste into the ocean. Although researchers know that salt water from shrimp farms can seep into groundwater, the extent to which shrimp ponds affect subsurface salinization, groundwater quality, and groundwater composition is unclear.
Apple trees' natural response to virus mirrors genetic modification mechanism, study shows
Apple trees respond to a common viral infection by targeting a gene in the same pathway that genetic scientists are aiming at, find scientists from The University of Manchester. The discovery published in Current Biology shows that the fruit trees, which develop rubbery branches when infected, mirror how scientists are trying to genetically modify trees.
Artificial intelligence tools predict DNA's regulatory role and 3D structure
Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) programs have accurately predicted the role of DNA's regulatory elements and three-dimensional (3D) structure based solely on its raw sequence, according to two recent studies in Nature Genetics. These tools could eventually shed new light on how genetic mutations lead to disease and could lead to new understanding of how genetic sequence influences the spatial organization and function of chromosomal DNA in the nucleus, said study author Jian Zhou, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Lyda Hill Department of Bioinformatics at UTSW.
