Photo gallery: Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge provides final story time of summer

Read on fortworthreport.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Iconic Ice House Building Gets New Life With Oysters Galore — Get Ready For the City’s First Hudson House Restaurant
Fort Worth is getting its own Hudson House. And it's moving into the city's iconic Ice House building. Picture yourself in New York City’s West Village at a cozy neighborhood haunt, happily nibbling raw oysters. That’s the feel of Hudson House restaurant and raw bar. The popular Dallas-based restaurant chain is now casting a wider net with three new restaurant openings planned. Including a new Fort Worth Hudson House, PaperCity has learned.
fwtx.com
New Master Distiller at Trinity River Distillery Raises the Bar
Silver Star Spirits is under the helm of its new master distiller, Brett Luchesi, who made the trek from California to the Lone Star State to take part in Trinity River Distillery's new vision. Just two months shy of being the newbie in the area, Brett is laying down the...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena is becoming a hot ticket. Here’s how acts get booked.
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Matt Homan, president and general manager of Trail Drive Management Corp., spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about booking acts for Dickies Arena. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version,...
The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth
Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortworthreport.org
Coffee roaster believes coffee can cultivate community in Fort Worth
Justin McLaughlin believes in the power of a cup of coffee. In his mind, it can bring people together to have conversations. “Coffee is like something that, socially, we do a lot as Americans,” McLaughlin said. “Even around the world, folks do it. And so, to me, some of those tough conversations or some of those what I call ‘across the tracks conversations,’ coffee is kind of a medium to have that exchange take place.”
matadornetwork.com
This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US
Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
escapehatchdallas.com
Here’s the secret Fort Worth location planned for Chicago’s famous Portillo’s
Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
Three Pokeworks Planned for Fort Worth, Arlington Area
Traditional poke bowls, the Poke Burrito, and more will be available.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On a Quiet Cul-de-Sac, This Overton Terrace Listing Has so Much to Offer
Sometimes I get so hung up on finding the “perfect” listing for Fort Worth Friday that I end up scrolling endlessly through listing after listing, missing the big picture. After all, I’ve never bought the perfect house myself. More often than not it’s about potential and vision.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look
The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
Eater
Why Chef Tim Love Banned Cell Phones at His New Restaurant
Chef Tim Love brings an old-school Italian dining experience to the Fort Worth Stockyards. In his latest restaurant, Caterina’s, old-world ambiance reigns supreme. A press release promises that diners will be met by “the sounds of Louis Prima or Frank Sinatra filling the space.” Staff wears white dress shirts with red vests, in the style of classic Italian spots in New York City’s Little Italy.
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Comments / 0