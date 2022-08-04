Martin Blog (8/4): 2022 Missouri River Conference Cross Country Preview

Read on www.kmaland.com
Dermody, Frost, Schumacher, Spieker among IBCA First Team All-State selections
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-State baseball selections for the 2022 season. Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), JC Dermody (Lewis Central), Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Aidan Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Lane Spieker (CAM) and Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr) were First Team choices in their respective classes, and Gill was selected to the All-State Super Team.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 8th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- Both of Iowa’s Republican senators opposed the package of tax changes and spending on climate and energy projects the U-S Senate passed Sunday. The three Iowa Republicans in the HOUSE are also criticizing the bill. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats should pump the brakes and start over. The I-R-S commissioner says the agency will target tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy Americans but will not increase audits of returns with income below 400-thousand dollars. Hinson disagrees, saying the plan would pay for 87-thousand new I-R-S agents who would turn around and audit working families and small businesses.
New Tool Emerges in Helping IA Communities Map Out Wind, Solar
(KMAland) -- Iowa is seen as a leader in renewable energy for sources like wind power, but tension is building in how to site such projects. The rapid growth of wind and solar has led to policy debates at the state level on whether to add regulations, as some landowners and farm groups fight certain plans.
Report: IA Needs to Bolster Water-Quality Monitoring
(KMAland) -- If Iowa wants to ensure its Nutrient Reduction Strategy is working to curb farm runoff, a new report from an environmental group says it needs to do a better job of monitoring water quality around the state. The Iowa Environmental Council noted that since 2013, Iowa has committed...
Nursing Home Staffing Shortage Creating Backlogs for Hospitals
(KMAland) -- A new Economic Policy Institute report links staffing shortages in residential long-term care facilities in Nebraska and across the nation to low pay and poor working conditions. The median pay for caregivers, at just over $15 an hour, is significantly below the national median of $20 an hour.
