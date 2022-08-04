Martin Blog (8/4): 2022 Missouri River Conference Cross Country Preview

(Washington, DC) -- Both of Iowa’s Republican senators opposed the package of tax changes and spending on climate and energy projects the U-S Senate passed Sunday. The three Iowa Republicans in the HOUSE are also criticizing the bill. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats should pump the brakes and start over. The I-R-S commissioner says the agency will target tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy Americans but will not increase audits of returns with income below 400-thousand dollars. Hinson disagrees, saying the plan would pay for 87-thousand new I-R-S agents who would turn around and audit working families and small businesses.

2 HOURS AGO