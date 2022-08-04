Crypto custodian Everest taps Bitso for MXN transactions

Read on financefeeds.com
Related
financefeeds.com
Bitget launches US$200m protection fund to face ‘crypto winter’
Bitget has pledged to secure the value of the fund for the next three years. Bitget has launched a US$200 million protection fund in order to ensure its users that their assets are safeguarded despite the volatility from the bear market which triggered recent incidents that threatened the trust of traders worldwide.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken
The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. "What we seek most of all is a true partnership between the United States and Africa.
U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
U.S. imposes sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cyber crimes.
financefeeds.com
DappRadar report: NFTs volume below $1 billion for the first time since June 2021
DappRadar’s July 2022 industry report found that blockchain games and their NFTs remain resilient amid a crypto winter accentuated by the debacle of Terra. The decline in other cryptocurrency activities is visible though. The DappRadar reports makes a note that dapp activity has hit its lowest point this year with 1.68 million daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) connected to blockchain dapps in July. This number represents a 4% decrease month-over-month, although it is still 20% higher than in July 2021.
Comments / 0