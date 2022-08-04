Milford mother-daughter to share Little League, College World Series experience

Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.

