Kenna Ford (Riverside) exceeds expectations for year one at Nebraska Wesleyan

By Bennett Blake
 5 days ago
(Lincoln, NE) Former Riverside ace Kenna Ford saw more time in the circle than she was expecting to last season as a freshman for Nebraska Wesleyan.

Ford went 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 26 1/3 innings. “I was very happy. I’m just super thankful to be playing.”

The Prairie Wolves were a good match for what Ford was seeking. “Just the coaching and the players. Going there and seeing everyone want to be there and want to be playing was really eye opening.”

Ford has been working to stay sharp throughout the summer. “I’ve been pitching a lot and I played for a summer ball team. So I’ve been pitching and working out a lot.”

The team will be looking to build off of a 23 win campaign. “I think we can accomplish a lot. It’s a good group of girls. This year we made it to the NCAA Tournament so I would like to go back again. It was great, it was unbelievable.”

Ford appeared in 23 games and started 12. In addition to pitching she also got some chances in the batters box and hit .286.

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Robert Warner, 29, of Fremont, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. Craig Griffin, 52,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
