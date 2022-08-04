Read on www.star967.net
Sunday’s Heavy rain catches at least one car caught under a flooded via duct in Joliet
WJOL listener snapped this photo following Sunday morning’s heavy rains. This is the viaduct by the entrance of Highland Park on Cass Street Route 30. The was was about 2 feet deep looking at the center guard rail. This was Sunday around 11:45 a.m. The car at the end of the photo stalled out.
Lockport Gets New Automotive Business
Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
