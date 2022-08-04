ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?

By Mike Karolyi
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on q1057.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Cars
WRGB

Body of Colorado man pulled from a Warren County lake

CHESTER, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office say dive teams recovered the body of a Colorado man from a lake in the Town of Chester. According to investigators, deputies were called to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake for a report of a swimmer that disappeared under the water.
CHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Dirt Bikes#Atvs
WNYT

Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Middleburgh man arrested twice in less than 12 hours

State Police arrested a Middleburgh man twice in less than 12 hours. They were responding to a welfare check for four children in James Wood’s care, when they allegedly found a gun inside the home not stored safely. While being interviewed by police later, Wood acted belligerently and damaged...
MIDDLEBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
boropark24.com

Tannersville Police Shoot Mother Bear that took up Residence in Town

The hamlet of Tannersville, New York, has become a growing summer vacation attraction for families from the Tri-State area. Black bear sightings have been a feature of life in Tannersville for as long as anyone can remember, but the frequency of the sightings and the seeming fearlessness of the bears this summer has left some uneasy.
TANNERSVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy