Historical marker for McLean’s old firehouse to get overdue dedication
If buildings could speak, the Old Firehouse Center in McLean would have some tales to tell — almost a century’s worth, in fact. Originally built in 1925, the low-lying brick structure hosted the McLean Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) as well as the wider community, which was starting to take shape.
Free fresh food marketplace coming to Reston this week
This month, Fairfax County residents in need will have a couple of opportunities to stock up free fresh produce and other food. The Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate is taking part in the Capital Area Food Bank‘s Community Marketplace program, which provides fresh produce every second Saturday of the month. The next distribution is slated for Saturday (Aug. 13) from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the center, which is located at 12125 Pinecrest Road in Reston.
With Covid cases falling, 85 percent of Fairfax residents partly vaccinated
In the Fairfax Health District, COVID-19 cases are on the decline, and vaccinations have continued to rise. At least one Covid vaccine dose has been administered to 85% of all residents in the district, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, according to the Fairfax County Health Department’s data dashboard.
Rescued beagles arrive at Fairfax County shelter in anticipation of adoptions
The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is about to become a paw-pular place for beagle devotees, with 16 pooches saved from a Virginia research facility last month set to go up for adoption later this week. On Monday morning (Aug. 8), a number of the spirited, tail-wagging beagles made their first...
BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation
Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
Park Authority grapples with staffing challenges during busy summer
A shortage of seasonal workers has the Fairfax County Park Authority straining to stay afloat at the time of year when many of its facilities — from swimming pools to the Scotts Run Nature Preserve — tend to be busiest. The agency announced last week that the visitor...
Neigborhood Expert: How to support local school teachers this year
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. With the start of the school year quickly approaching, there are many ways people...
Funds for Tysons anchor organization, community center included in county budget plan
Fairfax County plans to direct $3.5 million in unspent funds to Tysons for two projects expected to play an integral role in the area’s future. The still-undefined and unnamed “Tysons Anchor Organization” could receive $2.5 million this fall if the fiscal year 2022 budget carryover package presented to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 2) is approved.
Affordable housing contemplated at Chantilly Regional Library
Fairfax County officials are considering a plan to build up to 200 apartment units on county-owned land near Chantilly Regional Library. At a board meeting last Tuesday (Aug. 2), Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith proposed a plan to convey roughly 8 acres of board-owned land on the library’s site to the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority for an affordable housing project.
‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall
The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
Weird Brothers Coffee plans to relocate in Herndon
Weird Brothers Coffee — a staple in the Town of Herndon’s coffee scene — is expected to relocate one of its locations in Herndon. The coffee shop and roastery, a veteran-owned business that is managed by brothers Paul and Kenny Olsen, intends to move its Worldgate Metro Plaza location to Worldgate Centre.
Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations
Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
Fairfax County could raise building standards to address flood risk from severe storms
Fairfax County is considering making all existing and future development built to lessen flooding risks from huge, 100-year event storms, as opposed to a 10-year storm. The risk of flooding in the county is rising due to climate change, staff told the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors environmental committee late last month. While preventing flooding is impossible, its impact can be mitigated, they said.
