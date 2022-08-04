ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Historical marker for McLean’s old firehouse to get overdue dedication

If buildings could speak, the Old Firehouse Center in McLean would have some tales to tell — almost a century’s worth, in fact. Originally built in 1925, the low-lying brick structure hosted the McLean Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) as well as the wider community, which was starting to take shape.
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Free fresh food marketplace coming to Reston this week

This month, Fairfax County residents in need will have a couple of opportunities to stock up free fresh produce and other food. The Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate is taking part in the Capital Area Food Bank‘s Community Marketplace program, which provides fresh produce every second Saturday of the month. The next distribution is slated for Saturday (Aug. 13) from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the center, which is located at 12125 Pinecrest Road in Reston.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

With Covid cases falling, 85 percent of Fairfax residents partly vaccinated

In the Fairfax Health District, COVID-19 cases are on the decline, and vaccinations have continued to rise. At least one Covid vaccine dose has been administered to 85% of all residents in the district, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, according to the Fairfax County Health Department’s data dashboard.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation

Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Neigborhood Expert: How to support local school teachers this year

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. With the start of the school year quickly approaching, there are many ways people...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Funds for Tysons anchor organization, community center included in county budget plan

Fairfax County plans to direct $3.5 million in unspent funds to Tysons for two projects expected to play an integral role in the area’s future. The still-undefined and unnamed “Tysons Anchor Organization” could receive $2.5 million this fall if the fiscal year 2022 budget carryover package presented to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 2) is approved.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Affordable housing contemplated at Chantilly Regional Library

Fairfax County officials are considering a plan to build up to 200 apartment units on county-owned land near Chantilly Regional Library. At a board meeting last Tuesday (Aug. 2), Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith proposed a plan to convey roughly 8 acres of board-owned land on the library’s site to the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority for an affordable housing project.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall

The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Weird Brothers Coffee plans to relocate in Herndon

Weird Brothers Coffee — a staple in the Town of Herndon’s coffee scene — is expected to relocate one of its locations in Herndon. The coffee shop and roastery, a veteran-owned business that is managed by brothers Paul and Kenny Olsen, intends to move its Worldgate Metro Plaza location to Worldgate Centre.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations

Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County could raise building standards to address flood risk from severe storms

Fairfax County is considering making all existing and future development built to lessen flooding risks from huge, 100-year event storms, as opposed to a 10-year storm. The risk of flooding in the county is rising due to climate change, staff told the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors environmental committee late last month. While preventing flooding is impossible, its impact can be mitigated, they said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

