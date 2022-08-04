Many events planned this month in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month.

Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram

Farmers Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3:00 – 5:30 pm

Wednesday, August 10 – Sunset/Full Moon Group Walk / Bike Ride along the McManus Trail, meet at Art Park, 3rd Ave lot, 8 pm

August 15 – Deadline to order a Hometown Heroes Banner to honor your veteran – banners will be placed in Shoemaker Square & around the courthouse, $70. Visit Beckley.org for details or pick up an application at City Hall or the Youth Museum.

Tuesday, August 16 – WVU Tech Orientation Celebration to welcome students to campus during event at the WVU Tech Administration & Extension Building and Plaza on Neville Street, 5:30-7:00 pm. The event will include music, free food for students/faculty, and entertainment-related booths of interest to students and faculty. Greet an estimated 150-200 students and faculty. Students and staff really enjoyed last year’s event! Downtown businesses are encouraged to be open for students/staff to stop by between 5:00 and 7:30 pm.

Mid-August – Opening of Fruits of Labor Café on Neville Street

Saturday, August 20 – Honey Festival at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association

Saturday, August 27 – Appalachian Festival Street Fair, 5:30-8:30 pm, along Neville, Heber, and Main Streets, music by the New River Jazz Band, Untrained Professionals, and Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns. Vendor applications accepted until August 15 – form at beckley.org. Festival schedule of events at appalachianfestival.net.

Monday, August 29 – Open Mic at Sir Walters (under The Raleigh Theatre), with BAC, 7 pm

Also, save the dates for these upcoming events:

Saturday, September 10 – Kids Classic Festival Street Fair, 10 am – 2 pm, parade & vendor form at beckey.org; the festival spans September 5-11

Saturday, October 1 – Chili Night, 5:00-8:30 pm, vendor registration at beckely.org

October 20-31 – Scarecrow Decorating Contest