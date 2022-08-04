250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?

Read on hot991.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fam Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fallKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Related
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
Car owners frustrated after 40+ tires slashed in Queens neighborhood
Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.
Subway rider, 73, punched in face on Lower Manhattan train
A 73-year-old man was punched in the face aboard a Lower Manhattan subway train Sunday evening, police said. The victim was on a southbound 2 train at the Park Place station when another man slugged him, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$5M in heroin, fentanyl seized from Bronx mill across from elementary school
Six men have been charged in connection with a large-scale heroin and fentanyl packaging mill in the Bronx, worth around $5 million, that officials said Monday was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure
A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
Asian man injured in bias attack on the Lower East Side: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Asian man suffered a fractured nose and a chipped tooth in a bias attack last month on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. The 30-year-old victim was walking near Stanton and Ludlow streets on July 21 at around 1:40 a.m. when he was assaulted in an unprovoked […]
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 3