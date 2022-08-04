Read on www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Aug. 17. Doors open at 4:30. Menu: corn chowder, salad, garlic bread, chicken barbecue, potato salad, corn on cob and blueberry pie. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations. Cribbage scores for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 20 players: first,...
How to be cool: Five Islands
“Real Feel” temperature Sunday, 99 degrees! Cray! Cray!. One “beat-the-heat for a little while” strategy is to head to the Five Isands Lobster Shack on Georgetown island. Prettiest little harbor with real lobster fishers (There are lobster-women, you know), an ice cream shack featuring Gifford’s (the REAL thing), and beer. Here’s a video, see for yourself. https://fiveislandslobster.com/videos/
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13
The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
Historical association offers story and craft time inspired by local writer Barbara Cooney
Families are invited to Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. for a special children's program about local writer Barbara Cooney. Children will be treated to a read-aloud story and conversation about author and illustrator Barbara Cooney of Damariscotta. Cooney wrote over 100 children's books and was the recipient of the Caldecott Medal and a National Book Award.
Cross-Pollination: A farm-to-table dinner in Nobleboro Aug. 17
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in Midcoast Maine with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators that grace us with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives. Dinner will kick off at 6:15 with a toast, followed by bites and small plates presented as they are ready from the kitchen.
Salt Bay Chamberfest program begins Aug. 9
Salt Bay Chamberfest (SBC), an annual chamber music festival centered in Damariscotta, is set to open its 28th season next week. Continuing until August 20, the nationally recognized festival will feature a series of concerts as well as free community events. The first concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 12, at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater. There will be free events in the community on Aug. 8 and 11.
