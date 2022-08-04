Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in Midcoast Maine with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators that grace us with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives. Dinner will kick off at 6:15 with a toast, followed by bites and small plates presented as they are ready from the kitchen.

