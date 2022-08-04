ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Who Infiltrated Jill Biden's Security Detail Pleads Guilty To Charges After Impersonating Federal Agent, DOJ Reveals

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pr8TB_0h4Va1EC00
FBI

The man who pretended to be a federal agent in an effort to obtain nearly $1 million worth of Washington, D.C. real estate pleaded guilty this week to a slew of charges, Radar has confirmed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 40-year-old Arian Taherzadeh and 36-year-old Haider Sher-Ali were arrested in April after it was revealed they infiltrated the Secret Service detail of First Lady Jill Biden under the guise of Homeland Security agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4qu5_0h4Va1EC00
Mega

Taherzadeh pleaded guilty on Monday to the charges, which included federal conspiracy, unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and voyeurism.

Not only did Taherzadeh and Sher-Ali create a fake federal law enforcement agency called the United States Special Police, but Taherzadeh also used his fake credentials to persuade three separate Washington, D.C. apartment complex owners into giving him multiple free apartments and parking spaces.

The scheme lasted from December 2018 to April 2022, and only ended after it was revealed Taherzadeh gifted weapons and stolen real estate to four Secret Service agents in an effort to "deepen their relationship and further his ability to impersonate himself as a federal law enforcement officer.”

One of the Secret Service agents deceived by Taherzadeh’s scheme was an agent who actively worked as a member of First Lady Jill Biden’s security team at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cYBT_0h4Va1EC00
Mega

Three other unnamed agents duped by the phony federal agent’s scheme were reportedly members of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ’ security team.

All four agents have since been placed on leave due to the startling incident, and are reportedly under investigation in connection to the matter.

During their announcement on Monday, the Dept. of Justice also revealed Taherzadeh “stockpiled tactical gear, weapons, ammunition, and surveillance equipment” which he both used and shared with the four actual federal agents in an attempt to build a professional relationship.

Taherzadeh was also charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used the illegally obtained surveillance equipment in his possession to “record women engaged in sexual activity” before sharing the footage with numerous other people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4a7b_0h4Va1EC00
FBI

Although Taherzadeh pleaded guilty to the charges this week, his alleged co-conspirator, Sher-Ali, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Taherzadeh’s sentence hearing date has not yet been set.

#Doj#Security Detail#Federal Agents#Homeland Security#Fbi#Radaronline Com#The Secret Service
