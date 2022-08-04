Read on forums.digitalspy.com
Sheridan Smith quits reality show Starstruck
Sheridan Smith has quit ITV singing competition Starstruck. The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and The Teacher actress served as a judge on the first series of the show, which saw contestants transformed into their musical idols. Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight and Jason Manford served as the other judges.
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
What is it with Corrie not seeing the potential with certain characters?
Recently, I was sorry to see Jamie Kenna make his final appearance as Phill on Corrie. The character could easily have been just a plot device to bring Fiz and Tyrone back together (drearily predictable, I know), but Kenna made the role his own with what little he was given. For a start, there was a genuine chemistry between him and Alan Halsall and it could genuinely have made for a very endearing bromance. I also liked Phill with Fiz as it felt like a very mature direction to take the latter in after Tyrone's betrayal with Alina. This aside, the character has humour, pathos and vulnerability. It's a crying shame that the show couldn't see what he actually brought to the show as a character in his own right.
EE - Nick Cotton was a rubbish villain
I've just seen his 2000/2001 return and he's so one dimensional. Each return ruined him and the last stint I really enjoyed him in was when Ashley Cotton died. 80's Nick looked terrifying and acted horrifially towards others. He really was a true representation of a drug addict who was emotionally abusing his mother.
Countdown fans call for former Coronation Street star to be full-time host
Coronation Street star Les Dennis has made a huge impression as the temporary host of Countdown, with some fans calling for him to take over the currently vacant role. Dennis was confirmed as a temporary replacement last month, after Anne Robinson quit the show, but if some fans of the show were to get their way he'd be presenting on a permanent basis.
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
Vera, new episodes ?
According to this, Australia will get the rest of S11 before the UK. Strange. I don't remember this happening often. It'll be worse once Itv X starts. Think that Noele Gordon thing with Helena Bonham Carter will premier first on that & terrestrial Itv won't see it for some time?
Millie unfollows Ekin
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. Somehow l do not think that Ekin will be to upset.😊. Posts: 374. Forum Member. ✭. 08/08/22 - 14:53 #3. There’s a lot of unfollowing going on!. Not really surprising. You can’t get on with everyone & some of them will have been civil and all for an...
The Academy Amazon Prime
Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?. Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?
Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13
I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
Noel’s House party Saturday BBC 4
Just caught this while seeing what’s on …… takes me back. Can’t see a date when it was first broadcast, wonder if the “ phone in numbers “ they’ve just shown are still valid 😆. Virgin Media guide says it was first aired...
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨❤️👨
Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
DS's Favourite US No.1 of the 80s - Final Round
Like in other final polls, half votes are accepted but this time they will only be considered in the event of a tie. Rankings welcome!. Thank you everyone for being apart of this, been a pleasure to run!. Posts: 1,113. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 08/08/22 - 01:14 #2. Irene Cara...
Sean worked surprisingly well at the Undertakers [Corrie]
The quadrouple act at the Undertakers yesterday was a lot of fun, I actually really enjoyed Sean (not the first time lately either, he was great when he confronted Frank too), maybe it's time to take him out of the Factory and have him work at the Undertakers full time.
ABC Television 10th anniversary, May 1966.
An unusual transmission I think. Can't be many retrospectives opening with a dance number. There’s a rather splendid LWT one too with Dennis Norden. I think it was for the 25th. Sad to say I never worked for LWT, but a fellow trainee went there. We never saw him...
DS Soap and articles
Anyone else find it annoying with DS soap articles lately? It's one error after another. I think DS needs new journalism. For example, check this article out from EastEnders, but it contains spoilers for next week, it states, EastEnders is on Monday, but it's not on Monday, it's back Tuesday. I am sure DS are being lazy, either the mods don't know EastEnders isn't on till Tuesday, or it's just being lazy.
BBC to sell £70m EastEnders studios to bolster flagging finances
Https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. Thread title is a bit misleading. The corporation is planning to offload BBC Studios Elstree and lease back the space from a new owner, allowing the long-running British soap to continue to be filmed at the site. which is the sort of deal that the NAO have been...
What song does your team enter too and why……?
Partly formed by the new season starting properly ( as those gods from the premiership) would have it. And partly from watching Sunderland till I die again. What song does your team enter too and why and more importantly do you think it strikes the right mood re atmosphere etc?
Scrabblers unanswered EastEnders questions
Not in any order here are things I'd love to know the answer to. 1. Whats happening with the development of the back lot? Is it still going ahead?. 2. Is the Arjee Bhajee going to be converted into a Mosque still or has that been forgotten about?. 3. Why...
