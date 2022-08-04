High humidity, spotty showers expected Friday after record-breaking heat hit New Hampshire Thursday

Read on www.wmur.com
Video: Temperatures to drop in New Hampshire Tuesday after Monday storms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire Monday evening. Intense heat and humidity continues through Monday before the temperatures start to drop by Tuesday, likely into the 70s by mid-week. Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief. Much more comfortable air will arrive in time for the second half of the week.
WMUR.com
Storms, showers to slowly provide relief from heat in New Hampshire
Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief from the heat. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for northern and central New Hampshire Monday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties. >> Weather radar. It is best to seek shelter in an inner room on the...
WMUR.com
Video: Hot and humid ahead of cooler stretch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more day of heat and humidity is ahead for southern New Hampshire. A slow-moving cold front will bring more showers and storms, then cooler air on Wednesday. A pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for...
WMUR.com
Video: Heat advisory in parts of NH through the evening
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Intense heat and humidity continues for at least one more day before the temperatures start to drop by Tuesday. Likely into the 70s by mid-week. Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief. Much more comfortable air will arrive in time for the second half of the week.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
WMUR.com
Air continues to stay hot, humid after thunderstorms in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Not much relief from the heat and humidity as we start the work week. But storms and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday eventually bring relief. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern New Hampshire through Monday evening. Actual air temperatures will approach 95 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.
WMUR.com
Heat, humidity continues through beginning of week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heat and humidity will continue into the beginning of the week. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist this week. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the end of the work week. >> Weather alerts. A heat advisory is in effect for central...
WMUR.com
Video: Another day of humid heat
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues through the weekend. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist into next week. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the end of the work week. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern NH through Sunday...
WMUR.com
Pair of rings found at Hampton Beach; owner sought by u local user
HAMPTON, N.H. — A u local New Hampshire group member is hoping to find the rightful owner of a pair of rings found at Hampton Beach. Bob Perry posted a photo of the ring set on Monday. He said he believes the rings are old based on the style,...
WMUR.com
Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering
DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
nbcboston.com
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire for Boston Area, Parts of NH
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Friday afternoon for parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts — including much of the Boston area — have since expired. See all severe weather alerts in your area here. Heat and humidity share the headlines with afternoon showers and storms as the...
WMUR.com
Short supply, high demand causing headaches for renters in New Hampshire
CONWAY, N.H. — Short supply and high demand in New Hampshire’s rental market are continuing to cause headaches for renters. Autumn Santagata has lived in the same house in the Conway area for three years. She said she's always up to date on paying rent and has never...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
WMUR.com
Nashua man performs National Anthem 5,000 times
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man, known for singing the National Anthem, completed a milestone achievement on Sunday. Alan St. Louis performed at the Nashua Silver Knights game Sunday at Holman Stadium. It was the 5,000th time he has performed the anthem at a public event. St. Louis started...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report slightly more confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported slightly more confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals. Officials reported 101 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 80 on Sunday. Of those 101 people who tested positive, 20 are receiving specific treatment for COVID-19, up from 14 on Sunday.
WMUR.com
All about Ashland: Tonight on NH Chronicle
Looking for a fun day trip? We’ve found a spot just off 93 with lots to love…all about Ashland - Tonight on NH Chronicle.
WMTW
Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton
BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
