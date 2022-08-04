Read on explorevenango.com
Related
explore venango
Emma Walter
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center. Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto. She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23,...
explore venango
Helen M. Anderson
Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley – Beaver, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 19, 1927 in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret (Mylin) Clark. Helen was...
explore venango
Robert J. Bookwalter
Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Miola, PA., he was the son of the late John D. & Helen V. McCleary Bookwalter. Robert was a graduate of Cranberry High...
explore venango
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds
Born on October 11, 1933, in Titusville, he was one of seven children by the late Walter Wade and Constance Kertcher Reynolds. After high school, Ossie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years, serving during the Korean War. On October 22, 1971, he married the former Linda L....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Robert Caleb Sutton
Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Franklin High School,...
explore venango
Cathy M. Mabus
Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health. She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William...
explore venango
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
explore venango
Judy A. Flinchbaugh
Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born September 7, 1949 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clair M. and Grace M. Hockman Moon. Judy attended Cranberry High School. She worked...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
Marian L. Foster
Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2022. Born on July 21, 1926, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Mini Dean Zuck. In her early years, Marian was a Salvation Soldier with the Salvation...
explore venango
Kaleb Beichner Wins Franklin’s ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville took the champion’s crown in Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition on Sunday at Bandstand Park. (PHOTO ABOVE: Winner Kaleb Beichner. Photos by Gavin Fish.) Beichner claimed the 7-week long competition’s $1,000 grand prize, while the three runners...
explore venango
James E. Patton
James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Ivan and Pauline Pryor Patton. He married Beverly Firster Anderson September 29, 1984. Jim was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He...
explore venango
Terri L. Vorse
Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family. Terri was born in Kane on May 23, 1955. She was the daughter of Edith Nelson Van Tassel of Fairview and the late William “Bill”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
There's no word yet on their injuries or how the fall happened.
explore venango
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Al Burda
Al Burda served our country in the United States Army. Hometown: Clintonville, Pa. Al enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was involved in the Tet Offensive in 1968. (The Tet Offensive–attacks staged by North Vietnamese forces– began in the early hours of January 31, 1968, during the Vietnam War.)
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
Comments / 0