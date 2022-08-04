PAYTON'S PREDICTIONS

Aries

You won't be in the mood for surface-level interactions or smalltalk today. You are craving meaningful connections right now, but you should be mindful of other people's boundaries and try not to dig beyond the walls they're currently comfortable with. The temptation to snoop on your ex via social media could also come into play today but try not to give your energy to relationships that didn't pan out and focus on yourself instead.

Taurus

Love will be on your side today! These vibes are perfect for deep connections and romantic commitments, helping you and that special someone carve out a future worth sharing. If you're currently single, use this as an excuse to work on yourself, trusting that the right person will come along when you're ready for a relationship.

Gemini

Sticking to your typical routines will elevate your spirit this morning. You will feel the need to reinforce your need for stability and predictability as you make your way through the day. You may also want to unplug about an hour before bedtime, or you could spend the night tossing and turning, unable to shut off your brain.

Cancer

The cool kid that lives within you will come out to play today. Making a good impression will happen organically for you right now. However, you may feel a bit feisty and in the mood for romantic companionship so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.

Leo

You'll be in a heightened emotional state today and it'll be important that you honor and nurture your feelings right now while doing your best to release grudges or envious perspectives.. Try to connect with your intuition and spirituality later this evening, but don't let it get in the way of common sense.

Virgo

You’re definitely going to be in the mood for deep and meaningful conversations. This is a great time to pull back some of your personal layers, revealing the true you to those you're hoping to form significant bonds. Do yourself a favor and chill out for the remainder of the day, and focus on relaxation and quietness.

Libra

Give yourself permission to lean into your sensual side today. This is all about embracing luxury, giving you permission to partake in your favorite foods, activities, and deepest desires. These vibes are perfect for getting intimate with someone special, as long as you also make room for romance and genuine connection.

Scorpio

You may get some juicy gossip this morning. These vibes can also help you spread your message online, giving you an opportunity to gain new followers. Your popularity will also benefit from a significant boost within the material realms as the stars align to bless your aura with some extra sparkle.

Sagittarius

Take a moment to recall your dreams this morning. The other side is looking for ways to guide you within your goals. You also might find yourself pushing other people's boundaries today, making them uncomfortable without even realizing that you're doing it.

Capricorn

Spiritual messages could manifest through your social circle and the digital realms today. Keep your eyes peeled for angel numbers because this is the way the universe is trying to guide you. These vibes will also support you in assuming more control of your position within society, helping you find a special interest group or industry that makes you feel as though you belong.

Aquarius

You will see the results of any hard work you've been putting in recently, especially when it comes to personal transformations or career ambitions. As the day continues to unfold, try to be selective of who you open up to, as the stars encourage you to set some healthy boundaries.

Pisces

You should wake up feeling loved and supported by the universe this morning. You may want to get a sunrise meditation in before starting the day… but if you can’t get that in… a day at the pool would suffice