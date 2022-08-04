ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Minor Damage From Storms but a 13 year old girl in critical condition following lightening strike in Chicago.

 4 days ago
Lockport Gets New Automotive Business

Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
LOCKPORT, IL

