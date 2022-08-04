ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you stock up on a lot of cream cheese when it was on sale and now you realize you're not going to use it all before it hits the expiration date? Or maybe you planned on making a cheesecake, purchased all the ingredients, but other things came up that took priority over your baking plans—and now you don't have enough time to make the cheesecake before the cream cheese expires?
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Does Flour Expire? We Decided to Find Out

Most of my professional chef career was spent in a farm-to-table kitchen that made almost everything from scratch. Two of our big ticket items were homemade pizza and pasta, so you can imagine that we went through a lot of flour! Stacks upon stacks of 50-pound bags lined the walls of our dry storage area, and we used flour so frequently that we never had to worry about it going bad.
INDUSTRY
Allrecipes.com

Lemon Sugar Cookies

Combine white sugar, brown sugar, and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed to release oils of lemon zest into sugar, and until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add melted butter and mix on medium speed until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla and mix until smooth, about 20 seconds. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and mix on medium-low speed until just combined (be sure not to overmix), about 20 seconds. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl and mix for 2 more seconds.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Finally Found a Way to Keep My Kitchen Sponge from Stinking

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The right dish-washing setup can make a world of difference in this often-dreaded daily chore. For years, I’ve used a convenient dish brush with a soap dispenser to hand-wash most of my dishes, but I always keep a sponge in my sink caddy for tougher jobs (such as grimy pots and pans or baked-on bits stuck on cookie sheets).
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Best Conditioning Hair Treatments For Thinning Hair That Boost Volume And Thickness

While thickening thinner tresses can’t be done overnight, there are conditioning techniques and treatments out there that can improve the appearance of your locks over time, beauty aficionados say. With that in mind, we checked in with hair experts and professional hair stylists to learn more about two types of conditioning treatments for thinning hair. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lauren Udoh, professional hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Health Benefits Do Lemons Have?

Lemons are a popular fruit, but they’re better known for their tangy flavor than their nutritional benefits. Every part of the lemon can be used to improve your health!. Lemons are chock full of nutrients and vitamins to give your body a boost:. Lemons, like other fruits in the...
NUTRITION
HuffPost

How Your Sleep Position, And Even Your Pillowcase, Can Cause Wrinkles

They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing. Getting a minimum of seven hours nightly is good for your health, which is above all else. But sleeping in the wrong position, or on the wrong type of pillowcase, can actually make you look more tired. Luckily, there...
HEALTH
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Cream Pie

With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
RECIPES

