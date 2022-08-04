Happy Fishing! Check out this weekend's Big Bend fishing report

No matter what type of watercraft you have or use, it’s hard to beat time on the water.

From the canoe to the high powered bass boat there’s something available to fit everyone’s need. Many factors play into the final decision when purchasing. Here is a list and reasons to consider.

Affordability. Probably the biggest driver when choosing which fits your needs.

As interest rates have risen, so will the amount financed on a new or used boat. Just like cars, once you pull a new boat off the lot it’s value instantly drops.

With so many sizes and styles it gets confusing. Do your homework such as, will you be using it in fresh or saltwater, lakes or rivers, ponds or areas of protection from harsh elements. Fishing or pleasure, and how many at a time like a larger family or just a single person.

Great thing about boats, they hold their value longer than most cars or trucks. This reason may have you leaning towards used. Remember “caveat emptor” or “buyer beware”? A reputable marine may be the way to go, at least take it there first to get their opinion. The acronym for BOAT is “bust out another thousand”.

Kayaks and canoes are no different. With so many to choose from and such a wide range of pricing, it’s probably best to visit a professional. There are some with pedal drive, some can only be paddled, some you can outfit with a trolling motor and some can even be outfitted with a small outboard such as a Gheenoe.

Vehicle size and power will play a significant role in you final purchase. If you own a ¾ ton pickup you have great flexibility in what you can buy. If it happens to be a diesel, your purchase arena is huge. From a 30’ Triple axel trailer to a 15’ skiff, you’ll have no problem towing to any boat ramp. If you drive a small SUV, you’re limited to roof top carrier for a kayak or pulling a small trailer with something less than 1000lbs.

A new craze that’s hit the scene over the past 10 years is paddle boards. Not only will it get you on the water, many use them for exercise. You can stand, float, fish, sit, paddle and take them almost anywhere there’s water. They come both solid core or inflatable styles, giving you greater flexibility when transporting from A to B.

At the end of the day, no matter how you like to get on the water remember safety. Follow all rules and regulations and enjoy your time on the water!

APALACHEE BAY

Otto Hough (Facebook @myhometownfishing) says, ” Well, fifty-seven days of red snapper season came to a productive end at the stroke of midnight this past Sunday for almost every angler targeting the species. Many thanks offered up here to FWC and the Governor for providing Florida Gulf Coast anglers the longest continuous season in decades. Much appreciated by many!

"Inside, in the skinny water, summertime fishing conditions have pretty much settled in over the waters of the Big Bend. With bathtub water temps tickling 90°, the trout and reds have been feasting on the baitfish pods during the early morning hours at safelight before the skinny water gets hotter. From dapper mullet, to glass minnows, to LYs, every baitfish pod has been the dining fare for one or more hungry game species roaming the Big Bend waters. Over these next three days, morning major solunar feed periods will closely track the last three hours of the rising tide into midmorning. Get out there as close to safelight as possible.

"If planning on targeting the trout and/or reds these next three days, the early morning rising tides into midmorning along the coastline should provide ample opportunities for some fun topwater plugging. Those bone and/or bone/silver topwater plugs like the One Knockers, Skitterwalks, Super Spooks and Moonwalkers all have been getting slammed when worked in and around the active baitfish pods. As that sun gets on up in the morning sky about the time the high tide turns this weekend, shift gears, try working a near surface MirroDine 17MR or Catch 2000 in a glass minnow color scheme.

"If chasing the gags, it's going to be a run to Federal waters till gag season reopens September 1st in the Four County Big Bend Zone. For now, live baiting over deep water live bottom is producing well.

"When on the Big Pond over these next three days, boat safely. Remember, the scallopers are still out there east of the Lighthouse. Pay close attention to the boats flying dive flags as swimmers will be in the water. Also, when motoring the waters of the Big Bend, wear those auto-inflatable PFDs. Boat both wisely and safely. Just FISH!!"

ST GEORGE ISLAND

Captain Russ Knapp (850-653-5072) reports, “After two pretty nice weekends you know it couldn't last forever with the forecast for this weekend in the not-so-great category. You can expect winds blowing 10 to 15 mph from the East or Southeast with seas forecast to be 2 to 3 feet both days and a good chance of rain. Captain Clint will tell you that 10 to 15 from the East really means seas running 2 to 4 feet so bare that in mind when you make your plans and be really careful of sudden nasty squalls blowing up from thin air.

"The tides at The Cut this weekend feature high tides of 1.9 feet around 9 Am followed by 0.1 low tides in the 6 o'clock hour and yes, it's not a misprint there is only one high and low tide both days.

"In the bay, Capt. Jack Frye (850-247=8134) reports big Trout and slot Reds in the Cut while Tripletail can be found around most everything that is floating including the Lily pads that have come down the river. Capt. Jack says bring your cast net as the Trout and Reds would love you to offer them a live Greenback while the Tripletail are quite happy to eat a fresh shrimp hanging under a Cajun Thunder. Current Florida regulations on Tripletail are a minimum of 18" with a limit of two per angler and PLEASE be carefully when releasing the young ones in order that they can grow up to be big ones.

"Offshore, Capt. Clint Taylor ( 850 370 6631 ) reminds you that recreational Red Snapper season is now closed until the fall weekends but the "for hire" Federal Permitted guides can still put Red Snapper in the box until August 17th . While we are the subject of current fishing regulations Capt. Clint wants you to know that in the last few weeks FWC has changed the start of Amberjack season from August 1st to September 1st to match up with Federal water rules while they still need to be 34" at the fork and its one per angler.

"On the good news side, Triggerfish season has opened as of August 1st and they have to be 15" at the fork and you can keep 1 per angler.

"Tip of the week --you get into the car/truck after a great day on the water but you're really hot and the AC just doesn't seem to be up to speed. First, put the windows down and blow out the hot air inside your vehicle and then look to see if the AC is on outside air or recirculate air. If it's on outside air you're trying to cool the 100-degree stuff that is outside but if it's on recirculate you're cooling the air that you have already cooled and it will get much colder than outside air will. If you're unclear about this just have a look in your owner's manual and it will clear things up for you and cool you down."

MEXICO BEACH

Capt. Kevin Lanier of KC Sportfishing Mexico Beach, Fl (850-933-8804) reports, "This week’s Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association’s King Mackerel Tournament was a huge success with 130 boats entered and approximately 800 people showed for the captain’s party. A great time was had by all. Largest King caught was 27 pounds and the biggest overall fish weighed in was a 36 pounds. The Snapper Calcutta was won by a fish weighing 27.25

"Fishing is getting tougher with the water heating up. Sea surface temperature is 88 degrees. The bites have been very tentative, and the fish seem to be very lethargic and not aggressive at all. Try downsizing you baits using a half of a cigar minnow. Try fishing the middle of the water column like 15 to 20 seconds on the drop. Cobia seem to have finally shown up this week with some nice fish being landed. Our boat put a 46.5-pound fish in the box on Sunday. Live flat lined Pin Fish have really been the ticket for enticing these fish. Recreational Red Snapper fishing has closed, however a fall season is already in place. Check with Myfwc.com for information. Grouper remains open until December 31."

ECONFINA

Fishing at Econfina was pretty good this week, lots of Reds along the shoreline. Try a Mirrolure She dog or similar type plug or a Gulp Ripple tail mullet on a jighead along the shore or around the rockgrass. Some nice Trout and Seabass being caught in 7 to 8 ft of water on Gulp baits on a 1/4 Oz jighead. Lots of small Grouper on the shallow rockpiles in 10 to 12 ft. Can't wait for Grouper season to open! Don't forget that Flounder need to be 14 in to keep , lots of them around right now. Thanks, Capt Randy Peart.

BIG BEND/PANHANDLE KAYAK

Salt Strong coach Matt Lanier, (850)408-2910 (matt@saltstrong.com) tells us, “The New Moon has brought some relatively calm conditions over the past week, and if it holds out, there will be some great boating weather this weekend.

"The kayak fishing has been good, but finding fish in these dog days of summer is the real struggle. Getting on the water at first light has been super important with these hot days. Topwater action is still holding great on the flats for trout and next to grass lines for redfish. Some of the favorites on the water right now are the Moonwalker, Skitterwalk, & One-Knocker. But with the floating grass that we have been getting lately, Topwater baitswith single inline hooks (i.e. Moonwalker) are performing best.

"As the sun comes up it’s time to get subsurface with a paddletail or a jerk shad. Should the wind pick up and give you some chop on the water, the paddletail will do the trick. However, if the calm conditions hold out, the jerk shad may be the ticket with the calmer conditions.

"Finding fish can be a tough task this season but keep an eye out for bait pods near the surface of the water. These can often be tell-tale signs that feeding fish are in the area and a prime target to cast at. Look to target the creek mouth first thing in the morning and move towards the flats as the sun comes up.

"Trout will be seeking deeper water (4-6 foot) as the day moves on and waters warm up, and the redfish will likely move to the grass flats for cooler waters. With these warmer temps also comes the opportunity for some nearshore kingfish from the beach. I just made a trip to Panama City to catch some of these kingfish from the kayak off the beach, and it was a great trip thanks to Trent Stegee from Sunjammers.

Early morning or late afternoon twilight hours are the best to be fishing at the moment, but no matter when you can get out there, get out there and wet a line!"

LAKE SEMINOLE

Capt. Paul Tyre reports, “The Bass fishing on Lake Seminole this past month was excellent! As predicted, the big Bass where biting and we expect it to continue through August! If planning a trip to Lake Seminole in August there are some baits that you will want to have in your tackle box. Topwater lures like a Heddon Zara Spook and a Rebel Pop R fished along the edges of the grass lines are great choices and both can generate explosive strikes from the big ones.

"For a slower presentation, soft plastics are a must in August on Lake Seminole. A 5” Yum Dinger in June Bug is an excellent choice rigged on a 4/0 Gamakatsu EWG hook fished slow. For a bigger presentation, I prefer a 10” Yum ribbon tail worm with a light weight, also rigged on a Gamakatsu 4/0 EWG hook, again fished slow along the outside edge of the grass lines.

"The Bream continue to bed in 4 to 6 feet of water and can be caught along the grass lines with crickets and Beetle Spins. We brought in some big Crappie to At Ease Campground & Marina formerly known as Jack Wingate’s Lunker Lodge and Don Fabian the new owner fried them up with all the trimmings and it was AWSOME! We caught those Crappie in 15 to 20 feet of water on Bass Assasin Pro Tiny Shads.

"For a Lake Seminole Fishing Adventure give me a call to check availability at 850-264-7534 , follow us on Instagram @ Capt.paultyrefishing or email me @ paultyrefishing@yahoo.com."

LAKE IAMONIA

Otto B Fishin says, “For those anglers hitting the small pond, the post new moon bite on Iamonia was strong and should remain so if fishing near sunrise. The Zoom Speedvibes and Horny Toads worked over the fringe pads in 5' to 7' of water have given up some dang fine bass, or as I call 'em, green grouper.”