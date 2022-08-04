Protecting Virginia kids from COVID as they return to school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As children head back to the classroom for another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents may have a lot of questions about protocols for keeping kids healthy.

However, school districts around southwest Virginia are already making sure they have every safety measure in place before children even get on the bus this year.

The superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools , Jonathan Russ, says the district is going to continue to follow Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines this year, which means neither students nor teachers are required to wear masks.

“We don’t know what effect COVID is going to have. People don’t like to admit it, but COVID is still real and it is still affecting businesses and schools, but I’m hopeful that this year will be better,” Russ said. “Last year was a tough year.”

According to Russ, if a student shows up to school with any coronavirus symptoms, they will be sent home and cannot return to school until they have a negative virus test or have gone 24 hours without a fever and their symptoms are subsiding.

Botetourt County Public Schools used to require kids to show a negative PCR or rapid test from a doctor or pharmacy, but now the district is able to provide at-home tests that kids can use.

“To get back into school, it’s much easier now than it was…over the last two years,” Russ said.

The superintendent thinks the district is as close to normal as they have been in a while to start this year. They are still taking extra safety measures such as cleaning and having all of the students and teachers follow the proper protocol if they show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

In addition, health experts recommend making sure your children are vaccinated against the virus before they return to school.

In order to help parents keep their kids as healthy as possible, the VDH has a back-to-school checklist listing immunization requirements, appointment suggestions, and other tips.

